Bill Maher To Dems ‘STOP Regulating EVERYTHING And Making Republicans Party Of Freedom!’ [VIDEO]

I’ve always liked Bill Maher. He is a garden variety liberal, sure, but at least he is willing to call out his own people’s hypocrisy and nonsense. At least he can be reasoned with. He sees all the retarded stuff coming from his party and doesn’t want anything to do with it.

During “Real Time” on Friday, he went nuclear on congressional Democrats, accusing them of over-regulating so much that it is hurting the party image. He began by talking about a Senate Democrat bill that wants to force vehicle manufacturers to install motion sensors in cars so that people will not leave their children or their dogs in the hot car.

“Really, it’s called the Hot Cars Act?” Maher asked, dumbfounded, “Because ‘Turn Around Dips**t’ was too on-the-nose?” He talked about over-regulation in general and referenced a new Hawaii law that makes it illegal to check your phone while crossing the street. Bill Maher can really be funny and nailed it with this one, “But wait, what if I’m getting an important message like that I’ve left my baby in a hot car?!”

He went on, “It makes people hate us. It makes me hate us. That’s why I say to Democrats either ‘Go big or go home.’ No one is for leaving babies in hot cars. It’s just that common sense tells most people — this is an issue of personal responsibility, especially when the liberal solution to your human frailty is me paying more for s**t that can break in my car.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

I left the Republican Party a long time ago. They are not the party of small government or personal liberty or fiscal responsibility or anything that they claim to be. So why doesn’t Maher leave the Democrat Party? They aren’t the party of helping people, they are the party of micromanaging our lives. He says as much in his diatribe.

“People want to drain the swamp, not ban Big Gulps,” he said. “Yes, I understand. You have a thousand good ideas for how I should live my life, check my privilege, and sort my recycling — and we’ll get to that, but first we need to get some Democrats elected, and that’s hard when the movement to childproof the world has made Republicans the party of freedom and Democrats the party of poopers.”

I guess I agree with the sentiment, but I certainly don’t wan’t Democrats elected. I would rather see the federal government dismantled or the country split into two or three or even ten different countries. But what can you expect from a posturing moron?