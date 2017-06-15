Billy Joel Speaks On Politics And Trump: Not My Duty To Tell People How To Think

Another celebrity who is actually sane comes out to speak about NOT meddling in politics and telling people what to think. One of my all-time favorites is Billy Joel. I have loved his music from the beginning. He’s had a rocky life… but he never let that get in the way of what he does. Recently, he sat down with Rolling Stone magazine and the “Piano Man” explained his stance on politics. He candidly states that entertainers are “more like court jesters than court philosophers.” I personally think that what they do is meant to heal us from being exposed to the dirtiness of things like politics, not advocate for politicians. Music can be one of the best therapies for escaping all the crap that surrounds us daily. It lifts us and gives us the will to go on.

Just like most of us, Bill Joel has his own opinions, but he doesn’t feel the need to shove them down his fans’ throats. That’s the way it should be. Each person should have the right to believe as they choose and support those in politics that they share common views with. Joel brings up other entertainers who make the mistake of bringing up politics on stage instead of just performing. People want to find a way to forget about life for a while and Joel has always promoted that through songs like “Piano Man.” He’s loved for it.

From Breitbart:

Rock legend Billy Joel says when it comes to politics, entertainers are "more like court jesters than court philosophers." In a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone, the "Piano Man" crooner said people don't come to his concerts to hear him preach politics. "I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think," Joel said. "I've been to shows where people start haranguing the audience about what's going on politically and I'm thinking, 'You know, this isn't why I came here,'" the singer explained. "As a matter of fact, one of the biggest cheers of the night comes when we do 'Piano Man' and I sing, 'They know that it's me that they're coming to see to forget about life for a while,' and the audience lets out this huge 'ahhhh' and I say, 'Ok, yeah, don't forget that.'" The six-time Grammy-winner, who's scored chart-topping hits and has toured the world for five decades, did say that he is "still flabbergasted" that Donald Trump won the White House.

I don’t think that Billy Joel is a fan of Donald Trump. He’s stunned that he actually won. But he’s willing to let Americans have their say and for others to have their own opinions without making them wrong for it. Joel joins with other celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Transformers: The Last Knight star Josh Duhamel, who recently told Fox News: “I don’t like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically.” These guys just get it. Very refreshing.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel still loves to sing and people still love to hear him. He has a residency at Madison Square Garden, a post he calls the “greatest gig in the world.” “I’m doing a residency at the world’s greatest arena – I mean what’s better than that?” he said. “This is our fourth year and it’s still selling out. I thought it would kind of dissipate. But so far there hasn’t been any indication of that. When there is then we’ll probably stop.” May he sell out shows for many more years to come. There is no one like Billy Joel.