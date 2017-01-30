Black Actress Gives JAW DROPPING Speech at the SAG Awards [VIDEO]

The SAG Awards were just full of self-loving celebrities bent on a Trump-bash. But there was one bright spot in the Awards and it was the film “Hidden Figures,” about three black female mathematicians working at NASA in the 1960’s. They won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. And it is well-deserved. Taraji P. Hansen delivered a thunderously passionate speech that did not slam President Trump or take a swipe at white privilege. Well done.

The movie is about three women who are heroes that helped America touch the stars. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson were instrumental in putting astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The movie spotlights their actions that never got the attention they so rightly deserved. This is a movie that everyone should see. These women were pioneers, problem solvers… not entitled whiners. They were literally historic.

From the Huffington Post:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The film, which has received much acclaim including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, tells the little-known stories of three black women ― Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson ― who played pivotal roles in NASA’s successful attempt to put astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Henson, who portrayed Johnson, accepted the award alongside her castmates and delivered a stirring speech about the movie’s purpose. "They are hidden figures no more!" –@TherealTaraji #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/YIcWKhSDKe — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2017 This film is about unity,” Henson said. “The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars.” “These women did not complain about the problems, the circumstances, the issues,” she continued. “They focused on solutions. Therefore, these brave women helped put men into space.” “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race,” she concluded. “We win. Love wins every time … They are hidden figures no more!”

I simply adored Taraji P. Henson’s dress. It was fantastic! The Hidden Figures and Empire actress wore a semi-sheer, rose chiffon beaded Reem Acra ballgown. But the speech was the show stopper and it was definitely better than any of the others. She spoke of unity and love. Her acceptance speech was perfect and I was definitely impressed.

The movie is about a group of African-American women who provided NASA with mathematical data needed to launch its first successful space missions. The movie was also nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture. “I think this movie is bigger than myself,” Henson saidc. “I think this movie is bigger than any award show. Not to diminish the greatness of award shows, but it’s just so much bigger than us all. It’s a story about unity, about when we’re in our worst of times, how we can come together and get on the right side of history. So it’s a reminder of what we need to do right now, today.”

“I don’t want another young girl thinking that math and science is not for her. And usually, you find that in places where schools are failing,” she said, adding, “This movie, I believe, is a movement.” Very nicely put and exactly what an acceptance speech should be. Other celebrities should take notes.