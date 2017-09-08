Bono Attacks Trump Over DACA Roll Back: ‘This Country Was Built for Dreamers’ [VIDEO]

I’ve always had a soft spot for Bono. He’s a Christian and strikes me as a good man. I agree with him on a lot of things, but not this time. He just blasted President Trump over rescinding DACA. I don’t know why… what Trump did was not really doing away with DACA. He sent it back to Congress to fix it and that is what he should have done. They should end it. But our feckless Congress will most likely cement it into law which is what President Trump wants. And he’s told them if they don’t do that, he’ll revisit the issue himself. Which would be unconstitutional.

DACA is the program that gives work permits to the children of illegal aliens who come to this country. It allows them to legally work and go to school here. And Bono thinks that’s just peachy… in fact, he says America is made for Dreamers. No… it’s not. It’s made for the Constitution and the rule of law. Jimmy Fallon of course gave Bono a platform to rip Trump. He performed a politically-charged rendition of the Joshua Tree track “Bullet the Blue Sky.”

“It’s a strange place we find ourselves in. It’s dangerous out there when you have a little emperor there with a bad haircut and his finger on the nuclear arsenal. And a lot of people in silly costumes following me around. And then you have the dude from North Korea,” Bono joked about Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. First, that’s not very Christian of you Bono. Second, you know nothing about President Trump. You are Irish, so keep your nose out of our politics. His comments are offensive. I’m not a big fan of Trump and I’m less so as each day passes, but I take umbrage with a celebrity from another country talking about things he knows nothing about.

Bono had the nerve to call America ‘twisted’ following Trump’s decision to end DACA. “Every night we’re reminded why we fell in love with this country,” Bono said. “And it’s not just a country; it’s an idea. It’s a great idea, one of the best ideas ever. But you can feel in recent times that idea get a bit twisted.” It’s an idea you can’t understand… you don’t live here and you are not American. What’s twisted are self-serving politicians and grandstanding celebrities shooting off their mouths.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“And then you have the ‘Dreamers,’” he said, obviously referring to the 800,000+ people who illegally entered the US with their parents as children and who had been previously shielded from deportation thanks to Obama’s unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Amnesty program. “I mean, we’re Irish! We’re the ‘Dreamers,’” Bono said. “This country was built for and by ‘dreamers.’ … If there’s no room for ‘dreamers,’ where are we in America? It’s the American dream!” You have no idea what you are talking about… the Irish did not come here illegally as kids and then get cover for doing so by a Marxist President. That’s not the American dream at all. That dream is where you come here legally and become an American and assimilate into our culture. Illegal aliens did not build this country either.

Here are some of Bono’s doctored lyrics – warning, they’ll make your blood boil: “Suit and tie comes up to me, face orange as the rose on a thorn bush/ Skin as thin as an Orange Crush/ He’s peeling off those dollar bills,” Bono sang on stage, in one altered anti-Trump lyric. “Ground shakes, but the children can’t weep/ Vaporized in a single tweet/,” he sang in another scathing modified line. I’m appalled he would do this. Shame on Bono.