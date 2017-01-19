BOOM! Steve Harvey Responds To Critics About His Visit With Trump – SHUTS IT DOWN!

After being called a “mediocre negro” by Marc Lamont Hill, and lambasted by his fellow celebrities as well as fans for meeting with Trump, Steve Harvey has just about had all of the hate he can take.

He has decided to address the people harassing him and took them to the woodshed in perhaps the most classy way I’ve ever seen.

He took to his Steve Harvey Morning Show to address his critics and explain to them exactly why he did what he did. Keep in mind that the same people who are complaining about Harvey meeting with Trump are the same people who will tell you that “everyone needs a seat at the table in an equal society.” They just can’t seem to understand that someone they hate so much, and perhaps even irrationally, could actually be following their advice.

“I have an obligation to take a seat at the table when invited,” he said. “If you’re not at the table, you can’t even suggest what we should do. Therefore, it was very important for me to take the meeting.” “If I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, then at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent for taking the meeting in the first place.” Harvey said his conversation with Trump was “very sincere.”

He then went on to say something REALLY revolutionary. Hold on to your hats, folks.

“The only way we can heal the divide in this country is through conversation,” he said. “We need to talk to one another.” Harvey said Trump asked Harvey directly: “What do you want?” “I said I wanted to help aid in any way I can to help improve the housing condition in inner cities,” he said. “I wanted to be of service in that regard… He said ‘That sounds great,’ He immediately got Dr. Ben Carson on the phone and said ‘Steve wants to help with any HUD initiatives.’” “I’ve never seen someone jump into action over a request. Dr. Ben Carson and I talked for a few minutes for the first time right there on the phone.” Harvey said he left the meeting with a decent sense of optimism. “When I walked away, [I was] feeling like there might be a real chance for some positive to come out of what so many people think is all gloom and doom,” he said.

So this “mediocre negro” actually wants to do something to help the inner cities, unlike a certain CNN guest who just wants to complain about Trump on the air.

It seems to me that liberals are attacking the wrong man.