BREAKING: Al Franken Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations – and It’s a Doozy

Al Franken is in some serious doo doo suddenly. He apologized Thursday after a female broadcaster said the lawmaker groped and kissed her without her consent during a 2006 trip overseas. See pic below. Leeann Tweeden, a radio anchor for Los Angeles’ KABC, wrote that Franken’s misconduct took place while they toured the Middle East to entertain military personnel in 2006. According to Tweeden, Franken put together a skit during the trip to make the anchor kiss him against her will. “I felt disgusted and violated,” she said of the incident. “I tried to let it go, but I was angry.”

As you can see in the picture, he grabbed her breasts while leering. It’s disgusting. Franken claims that he remembers the skit differently and said the photo was supposed to be a funny joke. “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Sen. Franken said in a statement. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.” “You knew exactly what you were doing. You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed,” Tweeden wrote in a piece of KABC.

For the record, I detest Al Franken, he’s not funny, he’s a commie and a perv. Tweeden was only supposed to emcee the tour, but Franken wrote her into the skit where the two kissed. She says Franken kept insisting they rehearse the kiss before the show and when she finally agreed he “mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth. I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated,” Tweeden wrote. “How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?” It’s not.

Tweeden wrote that after she returned from the overseas trip she discovered a picture of the senator groping her as she slept aboard a C-17 cargo plane as they departed from Afghanistan. This was all put on the radio station’s website. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately called for an Ethics Committee investigation. “As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this,” he said. “Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable—in the workplace or anywhere else.” McConnell is a slug, but on this one, I agree. Let the DC sex trials begin. This is going to get very bad, I think.

I've decided it's time to tell my story. #MeToohttps://t.co/TqTgfvzkZg — Leeann Tweeden (@LeeannTweeden) November 16, 2017

Franken writes in his most recent book that he decided to run for Senate on the 2006 USO tour where Tweeden has accused him of forced kissing and groping pic.twitter.com/6L7VQ4s3OU — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) November 16, 2017

I believe we should do everything in our power to support survivors of sexual violence. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) October 20, 2017