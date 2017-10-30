Breaking Bad Celeb Bryan Cranston: If you want Trump to fail, “f— you.”

Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad is not a fan of President Trump’s. But he’s got a message for anyone foolish and hateful enough that wants to see Trump fail… “F— you.” “President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that. That being said, he is the President,” Cranston stated. He once pledged to move out of the country if Trump won the White House. Guess he’s decided to deal with reality and being an American. Good for him.

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston, 61, explained. “To that person I would say, f— you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?” Gee, sanity out of Hollywood. Today is a strange day indeed. He’s right of course. It doesn’t matter how any of us personally feel about Donald Trump. He’s our President. If he fails, we could find ourselves in a world war and on the loosing end of it. You just know Russia and all of our other enemies are salivating over the chaos in America.

Cranston is starring in a new film called “Last Flag Flying,” where he plays a foul-mouthed former Marine. He’s anti-war, so I’ll probably skip that movie. But he flat out states that he wants to see Trump succeed just as all Americans should. “I honestly do. … And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you.” This guy backed Hillary Clinton, but when she lost, he got over it, unlike most of the left out there. He’s been a very vocal critic of Trump, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t support the President. He might not be perfect, but Trump is ours… period.

“I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care. A good idea’s a good idea. Let’s do that,” Cranston said in the interview. “We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”

Cranston will never be a fan of Trump… few in Hollywood are. But he’s got a point… as an American, you support your President and deal with what is in front of you. If you don’t like it, get someone else elected next time around.