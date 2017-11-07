BREAKING: Sources Confirm Harvey Weinstein To Be INDICTED In NYC Next Week

I think Harvey Weinstein’s life is about to get even worse. Word is now coming down that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will seek an indictment against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape as soon as next week. Whoo boy. And I kind of doubt this will be the only instance of charges, here and abroad. The New York Police Department has been building a case against Weinstein over claims he raped the actress Paz de La Huerta twice in 2010 at her Manhattan apartment. Looks like they have sufficient evidence to nail Weinstein and not in the way he likes.

“He pushed me on the bed … and it happened all very suddenly,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair in an interview this month. De La Huerta is just one in a long list accusing Weinstein of rape, harassment and sexual assault. He’s been a very bad boy and his sins have at long last caught up with him. No sympathy here for the dirt bag or anyone that defends him. He attacked this woman in 2010, four years after New York enacted a lifetime statute of limitations on rape and sexual assault.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star says the producer twice wormed his way into her Tribeca apartment in as many months, then forced himself on her. “I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig … He raped me,” she told Vanity Fair.

Currently, Weinstein is supposedly in Arizona. He’s been playing at getting counseling there at a rehabilitation facility, but no one is fooled by it. NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce confirmed this week that the department was seeking an arrest warrant for Weinstein. “She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration… and we found it, corroboration,” Boyce said in a news conference this week. “If this person was still in New York and it was recent, we would go right away and make the arrest, no doubt. But we’re talking about a seven-year-old case and we have to move forward in gathering evidence first.”

“We have an actual case here,” he added. “Mr. Weinstein is out of state. We would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. So right now we’re gathering our evidence. We continue to do so. Every day.” De la Huerta is evidently able to “articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did.”

The number of women accusing Weinstein of sexual crimes is now up to 90 and counting. This has sparked what I call the Hollywood Sex Trials. Lots of celebrities are being outed for abuse… some real, some very questionable. Pedophiles are being outed as well. And the explosion is now hitting DC as prominent politicians are being named by those who have been abused. This all actually started in the media with Fox News, but it has certainly spread from there.

Weinstein was fired from his role at The Weinstein Company, a company he co-founded in 2005 with brother Bob Weinstein, and was expelled from numerous Hollywood trade organizations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and the Producers Guild of America. Now, he can also worry about jail time. I’m surprised he hasn’t fled the country, a la Roman Polanski.