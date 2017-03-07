Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence in Shocking New Interview

Casey Anthony has broken her silence in a new interview with the Associated Press. Evidently, it was disjointed, confusing and contradictory. I’m not surprised. The woman is mentally unbalanced. She claims she doesn’t really know what happened to her beautiful 2 year-old daughter. They found her body in the woods after she had been missing for days. During that time, Anthony was out partying and living it up. She murdered that child and basically got away with it. It was a travesty of justice and now, she just can’t quite figure out what happened. Give me a break.

She openly admitted to the AP that she lied to police about a number of things, including her employment, leaving her child with a babysitter and about receiving a call from Caylee before she went missing. How is it that this woman got off when all of this was entered into evidence? “Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” she told AP. “Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.” So, she was the victim? Just disgusting.

From USA Today:

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman at the center of a 2011 murder case involving her daughter, spoke about the case and her daughter’s death for the first time in an interview with the Associated Press. “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” Anthony told the AP. Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony in June 2008. Caylee’s body was found months later in the woods near the Anthony home, but authorities were unable to determine a cause of death. The prosecution team said Anthony dumped Caylee’s body there and tried to resume her normal life. The AP reported that the interview with Anthony was “revealing, bizarre and often contradictory, and … ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case.” In the interview, Anthony acknowledged the frenzy surrounding her case led many to view her negatively. “Based off of what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me,” Anthony said. “I understand why people have the opinions that they do.” In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of murdering her two-year-old child. Instead, the jury convicted her of four misdemeanor counts of lying to police.

The AP quizzed Anthony on the theory presented by lead defense attorney Jose Baez, who suggested that Caylee drowned and her death was covered up. “Everyone has their theories; I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another,” she said. “The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.” What a lying scum bag. The retired Florida Jude who presided over the Anthony trial thinks she accidentally killed her daughter with chloroform. During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Anthony researched using chloroform, which was once used as an inhaled anesthetic during surgery.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that (Anthony) did not intentionally kill her daughter,” Perry told WFTV. “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.” Personally, I think that is what happened.

Anthony now lives with a private investigator who worked her case. Cough. She now ‘helps’ him with his investigative work. And guess what? She’s happy. How nice. “I don’t give a sh** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she told AP. “I’m OK with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.” I bet you do… you got away with murder.