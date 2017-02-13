Celebs Get BAD NEWS After Trashing Trump at Grammys

The Grammys aired Sunday night, the latest offering in awards season. The last few shows have been bogged down with political posturing from celebrities, so it’s no surprise that many Americans were weary of what would happen at the Grammys. Well, as usual, celebrities still got political — and the ratings showed it.

Even before the show started, celebrities were already taking advantage of the opportunity. Johnny Stevens, of the band Highly Suspect, wore a jacket with the word “IMPEACH” printed across the back. Joy Villa, a singer known for her outrageous style, was the only pro-Donald Trump celebrity, showing up on the red carpet with a dress that said “Make America Great Again” on the front, and “Trump” on the back.

In the opening monologue, James Corden, who hosted the show, took a dig at Trump, rapping, “With President Trump, we don’t know what comes next.” Jennifer Lopez also spoke out against Trump, albeit with more subtlety, quoting Toni Morrison. “At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever,” she said. “This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

Paris Jackson spoke about the Dakota Pipeline, urging people to continue protesting. When the crowds were excited as she introduced The Weeknd, she said, “We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest.” Laverne Cox spoke out about transgender rights, telling people to look up Gavin Grimm, a transgender teenager who is a woman, but believes that she is a man. She has not been permitted to use the boy’s bathrooms at her school. A Tribe Called Quest performed their song “We the People”, and during the performance, they said, “I want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all the evil.” Singer Katy Perry performed while wearing an armband that said “PERSIST”.

Did the political posturing during the ceremony go over well with Americans? Apparently not, because the show’s ratings declined 4% from the ratings in 2015, the last time they were held on a Sunday.

Americans don’t watch awards shows to be preached at. Celebrities need to get that through their thick skulls. They’re paid to perform, not pontificate.