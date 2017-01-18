Check Out The Career That Young Forrest Gump Actor Chose – Look At Him NOW!

Anyone else tired of all of the angry news coverage about the inauguration?

Good, me too. Let’s take a break and talk about something important, what the kid who played the younger version of Forrest Gump is doing today.

(Hint: It’s going to melt your heart.)

Forrest Gump is one of the most iconic movies in history. Perhaps one of the most popular scenes in the movie is watching a younger version of Gump start running, breaking off his leg braces.

While the movie went on to win over the hearts and minds of millions of Americans (as well as 6 Academy Awards), child actor Michael Connor Humphrey decided that he didn’t feel like pursuing a Hollywood career.

Instead, he followed in the footsteps of his character and grew up to join the military.

I’m proud of this young man for not getting sucked into the life of glamour that could have easily come with playing a part in such a big movie. Instead, he chose to lead a life of selflessness and heroism. Thank you for your service.

