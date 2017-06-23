CHER Turns On Nancy Pelosi

Cher is an outspoken liberal celebrity — she’s known for her extremist views. But that didn’t prevent her from turning on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after Democrats suffered yet another humiliating loss in the Georgia special election.

Democrat newcomer Jon Ossoff ran for the recently vacated seat in Georgia’s sixth district against Republican Karen Handel, both hoping to take the place of Tom Price, who Donald Trump tapped to be Health and Human Services Secretary. Ossoff was a documentary filmmaker who didn’t live in the district, and the majority of the money funneled into his campaign came from outside the district. Voters, unsurprisingly, weren’t impressed. Ossoff lost.

Cher didn’t waste any time slamming Pelosi for the loss, saying there were “no medals” for second place. “Admire & respect Nancy Pelosi, but in ‘every’ race, GOP runs against her,” she tweeted.

👏🏼.CONGRESSIONAL RACE IS NOT OLYMPICS,THERES NO MEDAL🥈FOR 2nd PLACE‼️I ADMIRE & RESPECT NANCY PELOSI,BUT IN“EVERY”RACE,GOP RUNS AGAINST HER🥀 pic.twitter.com/QX5I26Yl3s × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Cher (@cher) June 21, 2017

This wasn’t the first time Cher has spoken out against Democrats. “The Democrats f*cked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is,” she said in an interview last month. “You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party.”

Other Democrats joined Cher in criticizing Pelosi. “I think you’d have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top,” Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX) said Wednesday after the election. “Nancy Pelosi is not the only reason that Ossoff lost. But she certainly is one of the reasons.” Rick Ungar, a Democrat radio host, went so far as to say that it was time for Pelosi to “move on to the next stage in her life”. “Nancy Pelosi was all over this race in Georgia,” he said. “Every TV ad coming from the Republicans was Nancy Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi.”

Do you think Pelosi should step down?