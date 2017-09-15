Chris Brown LAUGHS Through National Anthem & Refuses To Stand, Which Results In Unwanted (Video)

This week, the nation remembered the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many celebrities and politicians made sure to show their respect and give condolences for the family members of those that died. But Chris Brown, on the other hand, took a different approach last year.

Chris Brown attended the Power 106 Celebrity Basketball Game, an annual event for charity. Last year’s game took place on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and Brown caused a frenzy when he was spooted sitting down during the national anthem. Just weeks earlier, Colin Kaepernick had launched the protest which spread like wildfire throughout the athletic world, in which athletes refuse to stand for the national anthem in protest of police brutality against black Americans.

Instead of paying proper respect to the anthem, Brown laughed with his friends. To add further insult to injury, R&B singer Tank — who performed the national anthem before the game — had asked everyone to stand “in the wake of 9/11” and in honor of all those who died in the terrorist attacks.

Presumably, a fan was angry over Brown’s behavior, and Brown could be seen arguing with the fan. The altarcation became so heated that police had to intervene. Video footage showed Brown getting more and more upset, at one point leaning over the bench seats to argue with the fan. He also walked away twice, but continued to return and keep the argument going. The police eventually stepped in, and while the music was too loud to clearly hear what was being said, one officer could be heard saying, “I don’t care who’s here, get it straight.”

The situation was apparently serious enough that police had to encircle Brown, who tried to explain why he was arguing.

This wasn’t Brown’s first run-in with police, either; the week prior, he had been arrested after a standoff with police at his home in Tarzana. He was accused of threatening a woman with a gun, but in videos he posted to social media, Brown said that he was being unfairly targeted, and slammed police.

Most notoriously, Brown was arrested after he and his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, got into an argument that escalated into physical violence. Rihanna was photographed with serious facial injuries that required hospitalization. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats, and to a felony. He was given a plea deal of community labor, five years of probation, and domestic violence counseling.