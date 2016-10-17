Comedian Amy Schumer Runs Her Mouth About Trump… Gets a BRUTAL Response! [VIDEO]

Amy Schumer is a Progressive moron. She’s absolutely tone deaf to the opinions of others and has no consideration for them. I used to go to comedy clubs in Las Vegas frequently. You didn’t go for politics. You went for laughs and to have a good time. You wanted to forget about crap that you had to deal with all day long. So, what does Schumer do during one of her routines? She goes off on a rant about Donald Trump. So very not funny.

It doesn’t matter to me who you support… doing this about anyone currently is in bad taste. Evidently, I’m not the only one who thinks so. She wanted a Trump supporter to come on stage and explain to her how he could support him. Probably in the same way she supports the Hildabeast. She told her audience, who was booing loudly, that if they didn’t like it they could go. Over 200 walked out. I hope she enjoys being right… this is what happens when you don’t make room for others to have their own opinions and thoughts.

From Louder with Crowder:

If you’ve been watching any awards ceremonies or TV lately, you likely noticed a trend. Hollywood sucks. Tons of stars have been hijacking entertainment platforms to force their political views on people. The result? People are getting sick of it. Amy Schumer and her three chins are no exception. The “comedian” learned the hard way when she waddled out on stage to give an anti-Trump rant at one of her gigs, only to be met with a wave of fervent booing… About halfway through her set, Schumer invited a Trump supporter named “Dave” to come up on stage and explain how anyone could support the Republican nominee. “Look, I know you’re here to laugh,” she shot back at the crowd as boos echoed around the auditorium. “But it’s really important. I just wanted to spend five minutes talking about him… [inaudible due to booing]… You can leave if you want, but I’m going to talk about it for five minutes.” “Just so you know, if you yell out, you’re going to get thrown out,” she yelled at the crowd. “If you yell, I’m going to throw you out. Ok, people are booing, so go.” Roughly 200 people walked out of the show once Schumer began her political rant…

Amy doesn’t seem to have any boundaries or enough common sense to know when to shut it. She just runs off at the mouth as if everything is about her… sorry to break it to you blondie, but it’s not. When people complained about it, she just doubled down and told them to leave. She really didn’t need to do that… we already know what a Leftist, blowhard she is.

I wrote about this earlier today concerning the NFL. Americans are sick and tired of this crap. There is a time and place for politics and debate. But for all that is holy, sports and entertainment are not those arenas. I think everyone out there has had their fill of celebrities telling us what we should and shouldn’t do or think. It failed spectacularly for Colin Kaepernick and Amy Schumer is too dense to get it.

Why anyone would pay hundreds of dollars to watch Amy Schumer make vagina jokes is beyond me in the first place. But to ruin it with politics is just arrogant and deeply, deeply stupid.