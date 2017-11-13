Country Music Fans FURIOUS After Tim McGraw Makes Sick Move Against Second Amendment

Tim McGraw, with his long-time support of Barack Obama, has long been an odd man out in the conservative country music world.

Back in the summer of 2015, we reported Tim McGraw was raising money for a pro-gun control group called Sandy Hook Promise, but that families of Sandy Hook victims were vocally denouncing their agenda. Connecticut news was reporting that eleven families who were victimized during the Sandy Hook school shooting were worried that the group, Sandy Hook Promise, was “wrongly assumed to speak for all 26 victim’s families.” The families were making sure that the anti-gun group, funded by McGraw, that people know that they was not affiliated with their efforts and that they did not want the many donors to that cause that giving money to McGraw and the group was not directly benefiting the families.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And now, both Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill have given their official opinion on the Las Vegas Massacre that killed over fifty guests at a country music concert this fall. They’re both very concerned about the safety of Americans, and Hill said that “it’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.” The truth here is that they believe Paddock was able to murder due to lax gun laws.

Musicians used their sets at the recent Country Music Awards to make fun of Trump, further alienating their fan base. Despite a memo from the CMAs asking performers to omit politics from their show and asking journalists to avoid questions and discussions on “the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliation or topics of the lie,” Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood changed up words to an Underwood song to make fun of Trump’s tweeting causing a nuclear war with North Korea.

Back to McGraw, he has just given an interview with Billboard Magazine saying that it’s time for “commonsense” gun laws. He said that both he and Faith knew many of the people attending the concert that Paddock opened fire on. He said that the doctors were treating shooting victims who were injured as if they had been in a war zone, and he said that “military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians.” Great, another gun genius who thinks that an AR with a bump stock equals military grade technology. He has said in the past that he himself is a gun owner, but apparently he still thinks that the rules need to be changed.

Yep, great way to deal with your country music fans. Say that people were killed in Las Vegas because of bad gun laws and saying that a bump stock is military grade. Nice going.