CRINGE: Trevor Noah in a Panic that Trump Will Cause Flowers to Go Extinct [VIDEO]

Just pathetic. Ever since President Trump announced yesterday that we are withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, celebrities and Hollywood have been having an Armageddon meltdown. The screams that Trump is killing people and ending life on the planet are truly impressive hysteria. Trevor Noah, douche bag supreme, and Jimmy Kimmel both ripped President Trump over it. Insinuating that Trump was killing the planet and was in league with the devil. You guys aren’t funny… you never were and you need to pull your head out of your you-know-what.

NASA has continuously lied over statistics over global warming and climate change… they have been caught cooking the books multiple times. The earth is not heating up. It’s on a regular cycle… it’s called ‘weather’. The Paris Accord is a massive wealth redistribution scheme and would have cost the US $3 trillion over the next few decades. It would have also cost us millions of jobs. It would have sent taxes and utility costs through the roof here in the US. Trump’s right… he works for Americans, not globalists and he did the right thing here.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The ABC host said the venue where the president revealed he would have America withdraw from the climate change pact made sense, "while we still have roses and gardens." Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel both criticized Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. "I don't know what's worse, the fact that Donald Trump may have doomed the planet or the fact that he announced it like it's an episode of The Bachelorette," said Trevor Noah. He impersonated Trump saying, "Earth, we had a great time in the hot tub, but I've got to give a rose to coal." "We all joke about him destroying the world, but this could be it," said Noah. "And can I just say, telling nature to go f— itself while standing in a garden is a pretty gangster move, I'm not going to lie." The Daily Show host posited that the only way Trump's announcement could have been "more messed up" is if he had a polar bear in the background, but he joked that Eric Trump would have shot the polar bear.

We can and will bring back coal jobs and that has already started. The industry will eventually be replaced, but not in the near future. These guys are full of bull feces. Jimmy Kimmel was just as moronic as Noah: “It made sense that he did it from the Rose Garden, while we still have roses and gardens,” said Kimmel. He teased Trump for delivering a message of “hope” as in “I hope this terrible prank America decided to play on itself is over soon.” For our sake, I hope not… the only prank that we suffered under was letting Marxists like Noah and Kimmel get control in the first place.

Kimmel aired a clip of Trump giving his speech about the Paris Accord and had a man in a devil costume stand behind him. “He does have some support,” joked Kimmel, adding that he hopes when the ice caps melt, the water ruins every rug at Mar-a-Lago. Droll dude. “By the way, it isn’t just environmentalists who want us to remain a part of the Paris accord. Exxon Mobile lobbied for us to stay in it. Shell wanted us in it. Walmart supported it,” continued Kimmel. “Because apparently these big companies ran the numbers, and it turns out if climate change destroys human life on Earth, it could be bad for business.” No, they wanted to stay in it for monstrously profitable contracts. Stop with the lies already… late night is officially dead for television. Noah, Kimmel and Colbert effectively have killed it.