DAMNING Video from 2003 Comes Back to Haunt Meryl Streep After Anti-Trump Speech

Isn’t that interesting. A video from 2003 where pedophile and child rapist, Roman Polanski, received an Oscar has surfaced. As his award is announced, you can see a whole room of famous faces laughing, smiling, cheering and clapping for the man. Chief among them was Meryl Streep, who gave Polanski a standing ovation. What a hypocrite. She’s hardly one to judge President-elect Trump when she obviously hearts Polanski and condones his past crimes. He can’t come to America, because he’s a wanted man here.

Per Wikipedia, in 1977, after a photo shoot in Los Angeles, Polanski was arrested for the rape of 13 year-old Samantha Geimer and pleaded guilty to the charge of statutory rape. He was released from prison after serving only 42 days and was told that the prosecutors had agreed to ask for him to be put on probation. When he learned that the judge planned to reject his plea bargain, he fled to Paris before sentencing. He publicly offered his apology to Geimer, telling her that he regretted the episode. In September of 2009, he was arrested by Swiss police and later released after Swiss authorities denied a US request for his extradition. In October of 2015, after another request for extradition, a judge in Poland refused the request. This is the man that Streep thinks the world of. But she has the nerve to chastise Donald Trump. SMH.

From the Independent Review Journal:

Everyone’s talking about Meryl Streep using her Golden Globes acceptance speech to go on a big rant about how horrible Donald Trump is. In her thinly veiled diatribe, she accuses Trump of mocking a disabled reporter, describes him as having an “instinct to humiliate,” and labels him a bully. She also made a rather interesting assertion: “All of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.” In the above video, Streep and her cadre of “vilified” Hollywood peers can be seen applauding for Roman Polanski — a man who fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for charges of raping a 13-year-old girl. Here’s what Polanski said about his alleged victim in a 2012 documentary about his life: “She is a double victim: My victim, and a victim of the press.” And Streep didn’t just applaud Polanski in 2003 — she gave him a standing ovation:

Even Polanski admits he raped the child. Do you applaud someone who is outstanding in their field, but a child rapist on his own time? I wouldn’t, but Meryl Streep seems to have a different set of morals than I do. This is why most conservatives hate Hollywood… it is full of self-righteous hypocrites like Meryl Streep who in reality love the depraved and applaud their sick lifestyles. These are the same people who thought Fidel Castro was so wonderful. They admired a communist butcher, so excuse me if I give less than no thought to what they think about President-elect Trump.

It’s a messed up world where a speech from a man running for the presidency is picked apart and he is called vile and evil before he has even entered office, while a man who admitted to raping a child is lauded by Hollywood. Tinseltown has always been a moral pit. Meryl Streep can take her Golden Globe Award and stuff it… literally. Her hypocrisy is just stunning.