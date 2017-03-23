DANG! Chelsea Handler Tries To MOCK Eric Trump’s UNBORN BABY – Trump Family ROASTS Her!

DANG! Chelsea Handler Tries To MOCK Eric Trump’s UNBORN BABY – Trump Family ROASTS Her!
23 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

I don’t know what Chelsea Handler is trying to do, but she’s failing miserably. I mean seriously, who mocks a child, let alone an unborn child?

Thank goodness the Trumps don’t take crap from C-list “celebrities” like Handler.

In a fit of stupidity, Handler posted a tweet attacking Eric Trump’s unborn child.

Right? Who says stuff like that?

Also, “jeans.” I mean, I’d rather have another Trump than another idiot woman who can’t spell and isn’t actually all that funny, but what do I know?

Donald Trump Jr., of course, responded.

Eric Trump also bit back.

I guess I’m still completely blown away by the fact that someone on the face of the Earth could hate someone so much (for no particular reason) that they are willing to bash their GRANDCHILDREN.

Maybe Handler needs to take the rest of the year off to calm down and regroup, because she’s been digging herself a huge hole lately.

Sierra Marlee

More articles by Sierra Marlee

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend