Denzel Washington DESTROYS Entitled Celebrities After Meryl Streep Trashes Trump

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors ever. Unlike Meryl Streep, he actually has talent, morals and ethics. Denzel has always had a work ethic and when he was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about his worst jobs, he had a classic answer: “I was a garbage man…you get eight hours of work, but you can do it in three. So you can go home as soon as you finish. Post office, you get three hours of work, and you make it last eight. I did both. I liked being a garbage man better.” Isn’t that the truth. Of course there are some of us that are workaholics… (clears throat).

Denzel also went on to speak about work as an actor. He said they are just movies… they aren’t real life. It takes talent to act in movies and it takes a real gift to be incredible at it like Denzel Washington. But it’s not life and death and it is make believe. Much like Meryl Streep’s career.

From The Daily Wire:

During a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, actor Denzel Washington was asked about his worst jobs. He replied: “I was a garbage man…you get eight hours of work, but you can do it in three. So you can go home as soon as you finish. Post office, you get three hours of work, and you make it last eight. I did both. I liked being a garbage man better.” Then Washington made a salient point about the film and television industry: “They weren’t bad jobs. Just like people say: ‘Oh, the difficulty of making a movie.’ I’m like, listen, send your son to Iraq–that’s difficult. It’s just a movie. It’s like, relax. I don’t play that precious nonsense. It’s like, oh, a movie. Get outta here. Your son got shot in the face? That’s difficult. Making a movie is a luxury; it’s a gift. It’s an opportunity, and most importantly, it’s a gift. Obviously, everybody here is talented enough to do that, but don’t get it twisted. It’s just a movie. It ain’t that big a deal.”

Washington is not one of the entitled elitist Hollywood crowd. He’s a real guy doing what he loves and what he is good at. I have admired him for many years and honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in something I haven’t liked. He’s just that good.

As for the likes of Meryl Streep, her bashing of President-elect Trump at the Golden Globe Awards is nothing more than a pathetic attempt to stay in the limelight; to be relevant and somehow viral again. She hasn’t been that since the 80’s and wasn’t even then much. I much prefer a truly good and talented man like Denzel Washington who isn’t desperate to get attention and instead seeks to do good work and live a good life.