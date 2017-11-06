DISGUSTING: Celebrity Wil Wheaton MOCKS Prayer after Texas Church Shooting

Actor Wil Wheaton is a despicable human being and I’m being generous in calling him one at all. I’ve actually managed to ignore this troll for a long time, but he just stepped in it, but good. He viciously swiped at House Speaker Paul Ryan after the mass murder in Texas took place yesterday. He took to Twitter to blast Ryan, who called for prayer after the heinous killing that took 26 lives and wounded 20 others. Paul Ryan tweeted that the residents of Sutherland Springs, Texas “need our prayers right now.” That’s where Devin Patrick Kelley entered the First Baptist Church and slaughtered innocents. Ryan is right.

Seven members of one family were killed. A pregnant woman died… so did an 18 month-old child. A 5 year-old was sent to heaven and so was the pastor’s 14 year-old daughter. He was out of town during the killing. Half the congregation died yesterday. The other half was wounded. Ryan is a devout Catholic, so calling for prayer would be the Christian thing to do. But Wheaton didn’t see it that way. “The murdered victims were in a church,” Wheaton fired back at Ryan in one of several tweets about the incident Sunday. “If prayers did anything, they’d still be alive, you worthless sack of sh*t.” So, Wheaton is an atheist and a vile one at that.

After Wheaton insulted Christians across the country, he tried to backtrack. He claims he was trying to call out Ryan for his “refusal to address gun violence.” Wil, you moron… you aren’t helping yourself here. The killer was a leftist, a Democrat, an Antifa acolyte and an atheist. He was full of hate and evil. He killed those people… the gun he used was just a tool he used to do it with. The 45 year-old “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

and “Stand By Me” actor also apologized after several Twitter users apparently criticized him for insulting people of faith. He doesn’t mean it y’all. Trust me.

“Your faith is your business, and people like Paul Ryan exploit it while they hide behind words without deeds, and people continue to die,” the actor wrote. No, Ryan may be a lot of things, but you can’t question his faith and he truly cares about those in Texas. Which is more than can be said for Wheaton, who didn’t even wait for the blood to dry before he jumped on his political high-horse to demand gun control. He’s a putz.

The murdered victims were in a church. If prayers did anything, they'd still be alive, you worthless sack of shit. https://t.co/iGHxPrYrLN — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

The blowback was intense. “Seriously? So this sicko kills people in a church and somehow it’s Gods fault? Or prayer? You have an interesting perspective. No hate,” one commenter said. “One thing to attack a politician, it’s another to attack the innocent dead and all religion. Looks like you’re the worthless sack of sh–,” another wrote.

Wheaton was one of many celebrities who called for gun control today. It’s a clique thing with these jerks. They did the same thing after the Mandalay Massacre in Vegas. They didn’t even wait for the bodies to get cold before they started screaming to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights. Stephen King was one of the worst, followed by Lady Gaga. Chelsea Handler blamed Republicans. Others blamed the NRA. Some dingbats blamed Trump and Russia. These people are unhinged.

I'm not talking about religion or faith at all. I am talking about the speaker of the house who does nothing to address gun violence. https://t.co/PjfjR2G1Ut — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

Hey, real and actual people of faith: I hear you. I apologise for insulting you, in my rage at Paul Ryan's refusal to address gun violence. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

Your faith is your business, and people like Paul Ryan exploit it while they hide behind words without deeds, and people continue to die. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

Because I want to be sure sincere people of Faith see this: I spoke in anger, and I apologize to you.

https://t.co/O4JW2yA531 — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017