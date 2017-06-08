Is THIS the End for Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner? Kim Kardashian Threatens Him on TV

When it comes to the Kardashians, there is seemingly nothing the family won’t do to get themselves ratings and attention. Still, family patriarch Bruce Jenner still managed to shock the world when he announced that he was going to become a transgender woman named Caitlyn. The family stood by him during the transition, but it appears that they are about to turn on him.

What caused the rift? Jenner wrote a book, titled “The Secrets of My Life”, in which he openly spoke about his ex-wife Kris. Jenner alleged that Kris knew about his struggles with gender identity, and said that he had been a “punching bag” for Kris during their marriage. He also said that Kris had been hoarding money while they were together.

Kim Kardashian, arguably the most famous family member, didn’t seem to take the allegations well. While Kardashian acknowledged that she hadn’t read the book, she still threatened Jenner over it. “Mom’s obviously upset about it so… if those are your feelings those are your feelings, but mom feels a certain way about you and she has the right,” Kardashian said. “I’m going to read it and tell you honestly – talk bad about my mom, I come for you.”

Jenner didn’t back down, though, and instead, encouraged Kardashian to read it with an open mind. She agreed, but still continued with the threats. “I’m going to read it and tell you honestly,” she responded. “Talk bad about my mum, I come for you.”

It seems that Jenner is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment. Jenner has admitted to feeling suicidal at times. After having his Adam’s apple surgically shaved down, and was caught by paparazzi leaving the doctor’s office after the procedure, he said he thought about killing himself. “I could not sleep that night. I’m up at 3 a.m. walking up and down my hallway, thinking, Damn, all this s–t is going to come out tomorrow and it’s going to be horrible,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘You know what? Easy way. Go in the other room. You got a gun. Let’s just end it right here.'”

In the book, he disclosed that he had fully transitioned, and no longer had his male genitals. “It’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,” Jenner said frankly. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Still, it seems that he might regret the surgery, especially as he has said that he is not gay, and still wants to be with straight women — who no longer are interested in him, shockingly enough.

What do you think Jenner should do now?