Fallon Has Special ‘Thank You Note’ Segment For Hillary Clinton – Miley Cyrus Crumbles [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, hosted his female writers in a special show for “thank-you notes” to Hillary Clinton. Nauseating groveling, kissing butt and kneeling before Queen Hildabeast ensued. I am so sick of the slobbering adoration of this corruptocrat, simply because she has lady bits and even those are somewhat in doubt. Miley Cyrus led the way… for once decently clothed, the immoral twit sat as close to Clinton as she could get and stared at her adoringly. For those of you who feel the need to hurl, feel free.

Cyrus campaigned for Hillary. What does it say about a candidate that is supported by every perv, criminal and slutty celebrity out there? Miley knocked on college dorm rooms for Clinton during the campaign inbetween getting high, drunk and laid. She fought back tears as she thanked Clinton in her latest Mao getup. She said she was a “beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women.” You mean communists right? It looked like Cyrus was hitting on Clinton. Not kidding.

So, this is what the devolvement and degradation of a society looks like. This right here. Cyrus gushed, “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration, and a voice of reason in uncertain times,” Cyrus added. “I could go on and on, but I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?” Yeah, she went there. A half dozen women writers from Fallon’s team all lined up to heap praise on Clinton. That’s one team I would never want to work on. Just sayin’. “Thank you Hillary, for all the work you’ve done for public healthcare,” said Jo, one of Fallon’s writers. “Ever since the election, I’ve really depended on my government-subsidized anti-anxiety medication.” Gag. How does she not choke on the lies?

Caroline, another writer, thanked Clinton for showing girls that “politics is not a popularity contest, because if it were, you would have won by about 3 million votes.” Such brilliance should be promoted… under a rock. Fallon even ceded the show to Clinton, who sat behind his desk to read a thank-you note of her own. “Thank you Miley, ‘Tonight Show’ writers, and all the young girls out there,” Clinton began. “You are smart, strong, and deserving of every opportunity. Together, we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things, and we’ve come a long way. But as Miley would say, we can’t stop, and we won’t stop.” Communists never do, y’all. NEVER.

Cyrus has dripped her adoration for Clinton before. At one point during the campaign, she called Clinton “a total goddess” on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. I think she has her confused with a demon, but then again… Cyrus wouldn’t know the difference. She’s dumb as a quarry of rocks. She was crushed that Clinton wasn’t the first female president, while the rest of breathed a massive sigh of relief. Cyrus also vowed to move out of the United States if Trump won the election, only to take back the pledge late last month. Darn it. “I’m not leaving the country, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country,” she told NME magazine. “Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.” I was so hoping she’d shut it and leave. Instead, we’ll be subjected to love poems and odes to the Hildabeast.