Fox News Host Dies Suddenly – Fans Shocked

I was shocked and saddened to hear this… Brenda Buttner, the host of Fox News’ Bulls and Bears, has passed away at the young age of 55. She had been battling cancer and finally succumbed. This is a woman I loved to watch… always fun, always real and incredibly bright. She never let on that she was so ill and that she was struggling. She never complained and her colleagues will mourn and miss her. Her smile, her humor, her brilliance… gone too soon and a huge loss to all of us.

Everyone I knew respected Brenda and loved her. She was a true professional and could handle any situation. She made Fox News proud and she made business interesting. Brenda was just a joy to watch and listen to. Neil Cavuto made a moving tribute to Brenda on her passing. He knows more than anyone what a tragic loss this is. Brenda Buttner made me want to watch Fox and learn more… I will miss her and her talent, opinions and reporting.

From Mediaite:

Brenda Buttner, the host of Fox News’ Bulls & Bears, has passed away at 55. Her longtime colleague Neil Cavuto reported on the tragic news this afternoon with a moving, emotional tribute to his friend and colleague. Buttner had been battling cancer for a while and received lots ofwell-wishes from fans on Twitter. “Let it be known,” Cavuto said, “that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart.” He shared a a reel of highlights from Buttner’s long TV career––mostly fun and lighthearted moments––before saying this in closing: “When is the last time––the last time you laughed at a business show? I don’t know. Business journalism is never gonna be the same. I just don’t know, now that she’s gone, whether we’ll ever be. Brenda Buttner. Gone way too soon at 55.” Other colleagues of Buttner’s have taken to Twitter to express their condolences: Sad news to report… our colleague and my friend Brenda Buttner passed today. She fought cancer heroically. RIP Brenda. We will miss you. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) February 20, 2017 Very sad day for the @FoxNews @FoxBusiness family our dear friend and colleague @brendabuttner has passed away from cancer RIP — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 20, 2017 I loved her so much…the nicest, smartest must humble person in the building. No words… https://t.co/Eg2v7vXiK5 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 20, 2017 https://twitter.com/caseystegall/status/833810322712567810

It seems like we are losing too many good people way too soon these days. Brenda made me laugh and was soothing for me to listen to. She did not look ill and many had no idea she was fighting for her life. A fight that she lost this week. I hope she finds peace and that there is humor and joy where she is.

I simply can’t believe she is gone and I know many will miss seeing her on Fox. To her family, I wish you comfort and all the best. Brenda Buttner gone far too soon at 55. Rest in peace.