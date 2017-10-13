GAME OVER! Benghazi Hero Sees Eminem’s Anti-Trump Rap – Gives JARRING Response!

If you haven’t seen the viral video of Eminem ragging on President Trump, don’t bother. It’s horrible and tasteless. He had gems like this to share: “Racism is the only thing he’s fantastic for because that’s how he gets his f****n rocks off and he’s orange. Yeah, sick tan. That’s why he wants us to disband…. Because he cannot withstand the fact we’re not afraid of Trump. Walking on eggshells, I came to stomp. That’s why he keeps screaming ‘drain the swamp,’ because he’s in quicksand… Now if you’re a black athlete, you’re a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature to try to give those a voice who don’t have one… He says you’re spitting in the face of vets who fought for us, you ‘b*****s’ Unless you’re a P.O.W., whose tortured and battered because to him you’re zeroes because he don’t like his war heroes captured.”

Yeah, that got the attention of those who actually served his country, unlike Eminem. Acting like a 44 year-old thuggish child, Eminem told his fans that if they support Trump he doesn’t want them in his fan base. He even flipped off those who support the President. Kris Paronto, who survived Benghazi, saw the rapper and is calling him out on it. Let me quote him here… it’s spot on:

Saw some posts this morning about the candy rapper m&m rapping his opinion … we'll it swayed me to disrespect the flag and🇺🇸 follow the opinion of the ex 49'er QB and kneel during the pledge of allegiance disrespecting all who served ……….wait, no it didn't 😏😏. If I want advice on how to commit domestic abuse, live in excess, disrespect the masses as well as lessons on ungratefulness I'll listen to m&m and the NFL players. Until then I'll wear my shirt with pride throughout my travels and continue to stand for the flag and pledge of allegiance for this great nation. I'll be damned if I let anyone including adolescent athletes and pop culture crybabies turn this symbol of🇺🇸 freedom and courage, who many of my teammates, families, and friends sacrificed for, into a symbol of oppression and bigotry. The only bigots & racists I have seen throughout this are from the "kneelers" and their supporters. For hell's sake I even saw a post stating that those that support the 🇺🇸 are the ones who burn crosses 🤦🏻‍♂️… really??!! You have to be a special kind of stupid for that view, guess my Latino cross burning crew will need to get our torches ready for tonight🙄🙄. Like me or not for saying this, I could give a sh*t, unfollow me, I won't lose a wink of sleep. I'll continue standing for this great country, for freedom, for honor, for courage, and sacrifice and the symbol 🇺🇸 this represents. So I'm crossing your line in the sand killer.

I really, really, REALLY love Kris Paronto! Amen brother.

Eminem claims to love America and the military. He sure as hell doesn’t act like it. He is a useful idiot for radicals and communists. He admires Black Lives Matter and all cop-haters. Eminem’s an evil, immoral asshat and not worth the time of day. And he’s a coward and a bully. I could go on and on. He strikes me as a middle-aged loser who keeps trying to be an edgy kid with talent. He nails the first one and fails on the other two. I’ll take Paronto any day over this foul-mouthed, no-talent gutter rat. Deal with it.