Golden Globe-nominated Actress Exposes Leftist Control of Hollywood [VIDEO]

It’s been an open secret forever that if you are a conservative in Hollywood you have to keep your political opinions to yourself or risk being black balled and never working again. Liberals are the only ones allowed to have an open opinion in Tinseltown. Most conservative actors are very careful to keep their views to themselves and not buck the elitist system in Hollywood. It’s a matter of survival for most. Unless you are a very famous and iconic star, most just can’t risk it.

Conservative actress Janine Turner who has co-hosted the Golden Globes bluntly states that if you don’t agree with Hollywood’s uber liberal agenda, you could very well find yourself out of work. Maybe permanently. Most who start out in the industry are brainwashed into the Marxist mindset. The ones who aren’t know they play a very dangerous game if they are conservative and decide to voice their opinions. It’s almost impossible to make it there if you are an out of the closet conservative.

From Fox Business:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Conservative actress Janine Turner says if you don’t agree with Hollywood’s liberal agenda, you might be out of a job. “You won’t get work if you do not toe the line,” Turner told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. The 2005 Golden Globes co-host and three-time nominee, best known for her role as Maggie O’Connell in the 90s television series “Northern Exposure,” said liberal Hollywood makes it uncomfortable for Conservatives and others who have different political viewpoints. “The fact that Meryl Streep and all these people can get up there and they can say these things—it’s a one-way street,” she said. “Can you imagine if one of us got up at the Golden Globes and started talking about in a positive way about [President-elect] Donald Trump or in a negative way about President Obama? We would be ostracized.” “For those who love freedom of speech,” Turner said, “it’s pretty ironic.”

Talk about peer and industry pressure… it’s simply killer in Hollywood. Why do you think Friends of Abe came into being? There was a time that Hollywood at least pretended to push family values and conservatism. Those days are long gone. Now you have the industry pushing extreme leftism and abhorring anything moral or decent. When you can have someone like Meryl Streep give a standing ovation to a man who is an admitted child rapist and just so happens to be a famous director and producer as well (Roman Polanski), then I think we are pretty far down the road to degradation.

Now Hollywood has become a voice of perversion… pushing anything and everything that is immoral and evil. And they revel in it. Forget about persecuting the random communist in Hollywood… they are now almost entirely communist and militantly so. They are the propaganda arm of the left along with most of the mainstream media. They warp and destroy our children with what they deem to be entertainment. No wonder you can’t get A-listers at Donald Trump’s Inauguration… he’s just not red enough for them. We need to take Hollywood back by storm. I think it’s time for an entertainment revolution.

Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com