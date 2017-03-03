Guess Which Famous British Actor Wants to Be American to Fight Trump or Something [VIDEO]

Geez… another actor that I really, really liked is dead to me now. I guess I just should not be surprised anymore. Patrick Stewart says he wants to apply for American citizenship, so he can fight President Trump. He announced this on The View of course. SMH. I bet those sea hags ate it up and then some. I hope Stewart has fun fighting and opposing the President. He’s starting out literally on the wrong foot here. Is this what actors do as their careers end? They go all political and activist, thereby trashing their careers and legacy once and for all. It seems like a form of mental illness with them.

Stewart was born in England, but has lived in the US for stretches since becoming famous to US audiences for playing Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard. He should have left it at that and called it a day. I think he’s doing it for the publicity and notoriety that goes with such a stupid move. Stewart acknowledged that the UK has its own problems with the ‘Brexit’ pullout from the European Union, but encouraged others to speak up and stay politically active. I’ll bet he didn’t support Brexit either. Look, another clueless elitist celebrity.

From Entertainment Weekly:

Patrick Stewart says he’s going to apply for U.S. citizenship in an effort to fight President Donald Trump. Speaking on Thursday’s The View, Stewart was asked about a tweet he sent in February that mocked President Trump. “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?” Stewart wrote. As he explained to The View hosts, the Logan star and his wife, Sunny Ozell, were in Washington D.C. to discuss what they can do in the wake of Trump’s election. “I’m not a citizen, however, maybe it’s the only good thing: as a result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship,” Stewart said. “Because I want to be an American too. All of my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

Stewart had stopped by The View to promote the latest installment in the X-men movie series, “Logan,” which hits theaters Friday. Which supports my ‘publicity’ theory. Stewart was born in 1940 in the West Yorkshire town of Mirfield and lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife, Sunny Ozell. So, he’s already part of the East/West coast Hollywood conglomerate. His political views should not shock anyone.

Stewart referenced his tweet to “The View” hosts, calling it “fairly innocent,” and saying he “did not directly insult your president.” And yet, he opposes Trump. Talk about disingenuous. When host Joy Behar asked if the English actor would be willing to take Trump off American’s hands, Stewart joked, “We have our own problems.” Yep, and you’re one of them.

Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection? — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 10, 2017