HAH! Trump Just Got the Last Laugh After Hollywood Bashed Him at the Oscars

Celebrities were certainly full of themselves last night at the Oscars. However, it would seem Americans weren’t into the Oscars last night. For the third year in a row, the ratings tanked. It was up marginally from the low water mark of 2008, when Jon Stewart bombed. So, it looks like President Trump got the last laugh on the Oscars. While they were schmoozing and telling each other how great they are, Trump was with his beautiful wife Melania at the Governors Ball. He posted a pic with military attendees to Facebook. Looks like that ball was a lot more fun.

In fact, the Oscars was a hot mess last night. Between the cringe-worthiness of Meryl Streep and her ‘paid for’ gown, Jimmy Kimmel was a flop telling extremely unfunny jokes that were supposed to be at Trump’s expense. He led with winners like: “This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in over 225 countries that now hate us.” Then a joke on racism: “I do want to say thank you to President Trump. […] Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.” And a slam at Ivanka: Poking fun at best actress nominee Meryl Streep, Kimmel called her “highly overrated” and asked the audience to give her a standing ovation. “Nice dress, by the way,” he said. “Is that an Ivanka?” The guy is an unfettered jerk. Need more proof? “Some of you will get to come up here on this stage tonight and give a speech that the president will tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow, and I think that’s pretty excellent if you ask me.” No more words necessary about Kimmel.

From the Independent Review Journal:

These preliminary Nielsen ratings come via Variety: Overall, though, the early numbers indicate ABC might be looking at another big drop in audience. In Nielsen’s metered market overnight ratings, which measure the top 56 markets in the country — representing about 70% of the viewing populace — the 89th Academy Awards brought in a 22.4 household rating/36 share and a 12.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Nielsen’s 25 local people meter markets. The 2016 Oscars, for comparison, brought in a 23.4 household rating and a 36 share, down from 2015’s household rating of 25.0 and 2014’s massive 27.9. Last year’s telecast ended up drawing 34.3 million pairs of eyeballs; 2015, 37.3 million. Both paled in comparison to 2014’s haul of 43.7 million. Sunday’s overnight rating is also just up from the previous low-water mark of 2008, when Jon Stewart hosted and pulled a 21.9 overnight rating that ended up translating to 32 million viewers. The major metropolitan areas on the coasts were the highest drawing markets. This is no surprise since Hollywood elites tend to ignore the tastes of “flyover country.” The ratings for the top markets in the U.S. in rank order: New York (31.1); San Diego (30.7); Los Angeles (30.5); Chicago (30.5); and San Francisco (30.3). While Hollywood was taking shots at the president, he was ignoring them — on Twitter and at the Governor’s Ball — while honoring military servicemen.

They even put up a picture of a woman for an “in memoriam” tribute to dead film artists. Just one teensy, weensy problem… the woman pictured is alive and well. I’m sure she was surprised that she was dead to Hollywood. Oops. But the biggest flub was during the “best picture” awards presentation. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty — on hand to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Bonnie and Clyde” — presented the nominees for best picture. On stage, Beatty was given the task of opening the envelope that was supposed to contain the winner. After “LaLa Land” was announced as the winner by Beatty, the producers had to interrupt the speech to inform them there’d been a mistake — and ‘Moonlight’ had actually won. Another ‘oops’ big time.

Most of America didn’t bother to watch the Academy Awards last night. I know I didn’t. But it’s nice to know that all their ripping at a sitting President blew up in their faces. Trump is still far more popular than any of them and that just really galls them. Good.