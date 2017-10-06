Harvey Weinstein Re-directs Attention From Sexual Harassment Allegations To Attacking NRA

Predictably, the left has been attacking the NRA in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, but one of the people calling for action against the National Rifle Association is someone who probably shouldn’t be asking for any additional publicity.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was the target of a New York Times piece which detailed his years of sexual harassment, which included paying off eight women after they sued him over his behavior. In an attempt to get the attention off of him, Weinstein has jumped on the anti-NRA bandwagon. Perhaps he’s hoping to fade into the crowd of angry voices.

Instead of addressing and responding to the allegations against him from the recent article, Weinstein has vowed to “channel anger” toward the NRA. A classic tactic used by Democrats as a way to deflect from personal wrong-doing, hoping that people are so simple that they can only focus on one thing at a time.

“I am going to need a place to channel my anger so I’ve decided I’m going to give the NRA my full attention,” he stated. “I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.”

This is a slap in the face to his victims and proves that he doesn’t feel any remorse for the way he has behaved toward them. He is making it clear that while the media and Hollywood wants him to address his inappropriate actions, he doesn’t care. Weinstein would rather rail uselessly against the NRA than repent for all of the years he spent victimizing women by using the power of his position.

The left now has a difficult decision to make: Do they take his bait and team up with him to fight the NRA, or do they stand up for women and push him out of their ranks? He has given a significant amount of money to the Democratic National Committee as well as individual Senators like Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Al Franken. He also hosted a fund-raiser for Hillary Clinton while she was running for President in 2016, which sold plates for $33,000 each.

Democrats now have a PR crisis on their hands and are going to have to do some serious damage control in the coming days and weeks, distancing themselves from Weinstein. They won’t have enough time to battle the NRA and the Second Amendment. They have to choose between political gain, or saving face.