Hollywood (DEM) ex-Starlet quotes (GOP) Black Abolitionist against (GOP) Trump

Man, I hate it when celebrities get political. Jodie Foster, who is now more of a producer than an actress, led a 2,000 activist-strong protest for the United Talent Agency’s “United Voices” rally outside the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters yesterday. Her soapbox is that she’s standing against President Trump over the refugee issue. I really thought she was smarter than this… guess not. This is about keeping radical Islamic terrorists out of our country, not refugees. Once they can be vetted thoroughly and meet the requirements of the US, they will be welcomed with open arms. But if they can’t pass a background check and extreme vetting, it’s a no-go. This is a national security issue… not a discrimination issue.

Foster quoted black abolitionist Frederick Douglass. He was a great man and quoting him here was absolutely inappropriate. But when did that ever stop Hollywood celebrities? She’s also against Trump’s immigration policies in general. This is another instance of Hollywood stars who live in insulated make-believe worlds and have no idea of what is really going on in America with crime and terrorism. UTA cancelled their Oscar party to do this instead. Now, that’s deprivation… not.

From The Wrap:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Industry pros, entertainers and civilians assembled by the hundreds today for United Talent Agency’s “United Voices” rally outside the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters. Among the featured speakers at the event protesting Trump administration immigration policies was Oscar-winner Jodie Foster, who told the crowd that “it’s time to engage.” “As the very, very dead Frederick Douglass one said, ‘Anytime is a good time for illumination,’” Foster said. “And this is the time for illumination. I believe this time is filled with light.” UTA canceled its annual Oscars bash and organized the event after Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from several majority-Muslim nations. The ban was repeatedly halted by Federal courts and the administration eventually abandoned it. Trump is expected to unveil another executive order on immigration some time next week. Among those present were Rodrigo Moran and Meron Semedar from the advocacy group Refugee Nation. The duo were invited to attend by UTA, and carried with them a large orange flag designed by a Syrian refugee named Yara Said. Said, said Moran, based the flag on the life vest she wore while escaping from the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Foster is a wealthy, famous woman. She’s gay and a top movie producer. By all accounts she is a gifted and brilliant woman… one whose common sense has gone into the wind evidently. It’s time for America to engage alright… just not the way she is suggesting. We have to secure our borders and take control of our country back from Marxists who damned near destroyed it under Barack Obama.

President Trump will roll out a new executive order on refugees next week and I hear it leaves out Syria. I hope that is wrong, but anything will be better than leaving the door wide open to invaders and terrorists the way we have been. I hope that it goes smoother this time, but there will be massive push back no matter what. It boils down to the majority of America against the leftists. That’s a fight we dare not lose.