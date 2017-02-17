Host Of ‘The View’ Sinks Lower Than Expected, INSULTS Melania And “that child” Living In Trump Tower

I think it’s time for the “ladies” of The View to take an extended vacation to some anger management classes. They appear to be obsessed with First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron.

Wasn’t it the left who was constantly harping on conservatives for insulting Michele Obama and Malia? I guess the FLOTUS and children are only off limits when you like them, huh?

Liberal “comedienne” and View co-host Joy Behar is not a fan of Donald Trump, but this is too far even for her.

From BizPac Review:

Joy Behar’s contempt for the family of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday. And the liberal comedian and host of ABC’s “The View” was unable to mask the fact that her vitriol extends all the way to the president’s 10-year-old son Barron. During a segment in which her co host Whoopi Goldberg erroneously stated that the National Endowment for the Arts was defunded. “That funding, all that wonderful government funding we used to get for these kinds of programs have all been cut,” Goldberg said. “Thanks Mr. T.” The funding has not been cut but it is being considered, as an article in the Los Angeles Times pointed out. The latest attack comes from two groups, the Heritage Foundation and the Republican Study Committee in the House of Representatives. They jointly recommend that President Trump eliminate the NEA and its companion agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities, in the new White House budget. The Trump administration has not yet made a decision, and the president has made no public statement on the issue. Despite the fake news, Joy Behar jumped on the bandwagon. But who needs facts when you have an agenda to push? For the smug Behar, that agenda included blaming a 10 year-old child for the fictitious defunding. “Somebody wrote, I have to clear this up, … They said that the entire NEA budget is like one day of Melania (Trump) in Trump Tower,” she said. “Somebody find this out for me, the price that we’re paying for losing the NEA, the National Endowment for the Arts, because we are paying for this woman to live in New York with that child,” she said with sounded like utter contempt in her voice.

Watch the video here.

I will be awaiting a sincere apology, but something tells me I’ll be waiting for quite a long time.