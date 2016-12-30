“Insufferably SMUG!” Anti-Trump Anthony Bourdain RIPS fellow liberals in funniest interview yet.

Anthony Bourdain is a celebrity chef and television personality, known for his show “Parts Unknown.” But he also likes to give his opinion on politics occasionally. Bourdain isn’t a Donald Trump fan, but he still didn’t hold back from slamming liberals in a new interview.

Bourdain has said before that he would “absolutely not” dine with Trump. He’s made it no secret that he doesn’t like him. But while Bourdain himself is a left-leaning American, he’s fed up with the entitled, elitist attitudes of liberals today. “The utter contempt with which privileged Eastern liberals such as myself discuss red-state, gun-country, working-class America as ridiculous and morons and rubes is largely responsible for the upswell of rage and contempt and desire to pull down the temple that we’re seeing now,” he said in an interview with Reason.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in gun-country, God-fearing America,” he continued. “There are a hell of a lot of nice people out there, who are doing what everyone else in this world is trying to do: the best they can to get by, and take care of themselves and the people they love. When we deny them their basic humanity and legitimacy of their views, however different they may be than ours, when we mock them at every turn, and treat them with contempt, we do no one any good.”

“Nothing nauseates me more than preaching to the converted. The self-congratulatory tone of the privileged left—just repeating and repeating and repeating the outrages of the opposition—this does not win hearts and minds. It doesn’t change anyone’s opinions. It only solidifies them, and makes things worse for all of us. We should be breaking bread with each other, and finding common ground whenever possible. I fear that is not at all what we’ve done.”

Bourdain was then asked about TV host Bill Maher, which Bourdain has appeared on before — and Bourdain didn’t hold back.

“Insufferably smug,” he declared. “Really the worst of the smug, self-congratulatory left. I have a low opinion of him. I did not have an enjoyable experience on his show. Not a show I plan to do again. He’s a classic example of the smirking, contemptuous, privileged guy who lives in a bubble. And he is in no way looking to reach outside, or even look outside, of that bubble, in an empathetic way.”

Bourdain may lean left, politically, but he hits the nail on the head here!