James Woods Defends Stand-up American Dolly Parton: ‘Do Not Judge Her, She Was SANDBAGGED!’

Not many people were watching the Emmys has they were aired live on Sunday, but lots of conservatives later picked up on the discomfort of Dolly Parton while her co-stars in years past insulted Trump during a presentation that the three of them were giving. But then, that’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Dolly tries to stay away from politics, but Jane Fonda will rub herself all up and down any left-wing venture she can get.

Here’s the short video of that exchange:

And now we turn to actor James Woods, who as usual gave us a fresh way to describe the situation that happened to Dolly here:

I know and love @DollyParton. We worked together for months on #StraightTalk. She is a great, loyal, stand-up American. They sandbagged her. https://t.co/4UMydIJyVJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2017

Do not judge @DollyParton because she was caught between two gargoyles. I guarantee she would never have approved that copy ahead of time. https://t.co/YWJEhtHGW8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2017

She is a very sweet person by nature. I am certain she was so caught off-guard, she was literally speechless. @DollyParton #AmericanTreasure https://t.co/nVI4ELDhrf — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2017

Not many men can get away with calling women “gargoyles” but I have to agree that Dolly has nothing but a grand reputation. I knew a fella who worked in her neck of the woods as a musician, and his biggest takeaway from meeting Dolly was that she wore really nice perfume and was very friendly.

She definitely looks like she was caught off-guard by the comments, because you can see the understanding in her eyes when the two broads on the left and right of her set themselves up for their brilliant witticism.

James Woods has been particularly funny in the last few months, with one of his biggest splashes this summer ripping on the trendy parents who prematurely sexualize their children by dressing their boys up in pink floofy outfits. One on photo, he comments: “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.” If that sounds a bit brash, then you probably don’t read very much about the childhood horror stories that create adult spree killers. Henry Lee Lucas used to be dressed up like a girl with curled hair and dresses, and psychologists at the time interpreted his first murder victim, his mother, as the original source for his “violent misogyny.”

In August he mocked Michelle Obama, who was taking to the media to talk about how America is still awful and racist towards her. Woods tweeted in response to her struggles being labeled as “horrific:” “What? One personal 747 and 32 assistants weren’t enough for [Michelle’s] eight year vacation on your dime?”

So why is James able to be so open after spending so much time in Hollywood? Unlike many actors, he no longer has to rely on finding steady work because he was smart with his money.

Absolutely. The only reason I express my views is that I have accepted the fact that I'm blacklisted. Also I bought Apple stock in the 80's https://t.co/mNGNhRmx9d — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2017