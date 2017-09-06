James Woods OBLITERATES DACA Scam – Take Note Liberals!

James Woods OBLITERATES DACA Scam – Take Note Liberals!
06 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

There aren’t many conservative celebrities in Hollywood, but they do exist. One of them is James Woods.
And while most liberals have been speaking out against Donald Trump’s decision to repeal DACA, what Woods said about it may shut them all up.

Woods was originally a Democrat for most of his life, but Bill Clinton’s presidency changed all of that. When he saw the corruption of the Clintons, and how Clinton lied so easily, Woods was bothered — but Democrats weren’t. And seeing Democrats refuse to condemn Clinton was the last straw.

Woods originally supported Carly Fiorina and Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential election, but came around to supporting Donald Trump, and spoke out about the “hatred” liberals had for Trump — and had a little snip for Republicans, too.

So when it came to the controversy surrounding Trump’s repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), it’s no surprise that Woods spoke out about that, too. Repealing DACA would mean the end of Obama’s DREAMer program, which allowed children brought to the United States illegally by their parents to avoid deportation.

Woods is an alleged to be a genius, with an IQ of 180. He reportedly got a perfect 800 on the verbal portion of the SATs, and a 779 on the math portion. He was taking college courses while still in high school, and attended MIT on a full scholarship. This isn’t some idiot celebrity talking.

And on Twitter, his statement caused conservatives to cheer.

Do you agree with James Woods?

Cassy Fiano

More articles by Cassy Fiano

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend