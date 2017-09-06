James Woods OBLITERATES DACA Scam – Take Note Liberals!

There aren’t many conservative celebrities in Hollywood, but they do exist. One of them is James Woods.

And while most liberals have been speaking out against Donald Trump’s decision to repeal DACA, what Woods said about it may shut them all up.

Woods was originally a Democrat for most of his life, but Bill Clinton’s presidency changed all of that. When he saw the corruption of the Clintons, and how Clinton lied so easily, Woods was bothered — but Democrats weren’t. And seeing Democrats refuse to condemn Clinton was the last straw.

I was for years, until #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end. https://t.co/FSQpoBXAAt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2017

Woods originally supported Carly Fiorina and Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential election, but came around to supporting Donald Trump, and spoke out about the “hatred” liberals had for Trump — and had a little snip for Republicans, too.

I've never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 4, 2017 And there are few if any #Republicans who are any better than the #Democrats in accepting the results of OUR constitutional process and laws — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 4, 2017

So when it came to the controversy surrounding Trump’s repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), it’s no surprise that Woods spoke out about that, too. Repealing DACA would mean the end of Obama’s DREAMer program, which allowed children brought to the United States illegally by their parents to avoid deportation.

#DACA is a yet another voter fraud scam by the Democrats, pure and simple. #DemocratLarvae — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 4, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Woods is an alleged to be a genius, with an IQ of 180. He reportedly got a perfect 800 on the verbal portion of the SATs, and a 779 on the math portion. He was taking college courses while still in high school, and attended MIT on a full scholarship. This isn’t some idiot celebrity talking.

And on Twitter, his statement caused conservatives to cheer.

Yep, seeing right thru that scheme! — 🇺🇸White*Lionz🇺🇸 (@WhiteLionz) September 5, 2017 Of course it is. Everything Democrats do is a plan to advance their voter registration somewhere down the road. And that is a fact! — Dave (@firemandbh) September 4, 2017 Open borders is nothing more than an attempt to get as many voters in as possible ….. many of us have this scam figured out… — Joe Graham (@joegraham1959) September 4, 2017 Word pic.twitter.com/KD52OWjDnE — Albert Hood (@AlbertHood19) September 5, 2017 800,000 To One Million DACA Illegals From Obama..Most Adult Age…Let That Sink In … — Lithuanian Man USA (@LithuanianRob) September 5, 2017

Do you agree with James Woods?