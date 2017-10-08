Jason Aldean Gives Beautiful Tom Petty Tribute to Vegas Victims [VIDEO]

Jason Aldean, the country singer that was on the stage during the country music festival in Las Vegas when Jason Paddock slaughtered 58 people and wounded 489, opened up for Saturday Night Live with a Tom Petty tribute to the survivors and the victims of the worst mass shooting in US history. Tom Petty passed away the same day as the tragedy took place, so it seems fitting that he did that. And it was a great rendition of the song. He performed Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” which is one of my favorites. I’m a huge Tom Petty fan and between weeping for those who were killed in Vegas and crying for the passing of Petty, I was a mess for days last week.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” Aldean said. “So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.” And that’s true. So many people have given to those affected by this brutal tragedy. I think they have raised more than $10 million and that doesn’t include personal GoFundMe pages. People sent food, clothing and they gave and gave blood. Prayers were and are never ending. I know those in Vegas appreciate it more than anyone knows. Those that survived are being helped and taken care of in their hour of need. Bonus, Paddock is dead.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Jason Aldean could have easily died that day. He was one of the lucky ones. Paddock shot into a crowd of 22,000 at the festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. A lot of people died last weekend, but there were a lot of heroes who saved people as well. Aldean was singing his song “When She Says Baby” at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Sunday night in Las Vegas when all of this happened. It was his last song of the night. Video shows the terrifying moment when Aldean realized what was happening and rushed off stage as the spray of bullets hit concertgoers.

After the shooting, Aldean released a lengthy statement saying that his “heart aches for the victims and their families of the senseless act.” I’m sure it does and he was right there when the killing began. “Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont (sic) understand why a person would want to take the life of another,” Aldean wrote on Instagram late Monday night. Neither do I and they still don’t have a motive for the slaughter. “Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE,” he continued. I could not agree more.