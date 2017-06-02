Jim Carrey Is About To Join Kathy Griffin In UNEMPLOYMENT Line For What He Just Did

Jim Carrey is the newest celebrity to step into the Kathy Griffin decapitation shoot.

We didn’t need to know his opinion on this, but he brought it up during an unrelated interview with People Magazine:

“So, uh, Kathy Griffin? Hold up a severed leg as well,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s funny, but I don’t think the joke is the problem. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry for your existence. All of this is meaningless… all of creation is just God’s Fidget Spinner. It’s really not important. What’s important is that we’re all here.”

What?

The interviewer was tasking about his new Showtime series, and he goes on this gibberish spiel about how Kathy could’ve just have easily held up a severed leg, and it would’ve had the same meaning and backlash as holding up the severed head of the President of the United States? And what’s with the random swipe at God’s Creation?

So far, Kathy has lost endorsement deals thanks to her stunt, and now we’re left to wonder if Carrey will face a similar backlash for his approval of it all.

In speaking to Entertainment Tonight during his press circuit, Carry explained that:

Oh, okay. You’re the only thing between us and total anarchy.

But wait! There’s more. In the interview, Carrey then went on to say he’s had his own “dreams of violence” towards the president.

“I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump. I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. “It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?”

Hey, if you want to keep your career moving forward… don’t go on national television and talk about how you want to beat up President Trump in your dream with a golf club.

h/t Conservative Tribune