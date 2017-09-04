Jimmy Fallon Blasts President Trump in Opening Monologue [VIDEO]

After the violence in Charlottesville, many people spoke out about it, condemning the white supremacists in particular. During the rally, Heather Heyer was killed, murdered by one of the neo-Nazis. Celebrities especially used their platform to decry the violence, and one of them was Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, a comedian, took on a more serious tone after Charlottesville. “Even though ‘The Tonight Show’ isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” he explained. “What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach.”

A particular difficulty, he said, was having to explain such hatred and violence to young children. “My daughters are in the next room playing, and I’m thinking, how can I explain to them that there’s so much hatred in this world?” he asked. “They’re two years old and four years old. They don’t know what hate means.”

Fallon also sharply criticized Donald Trump for not responding quickly enough to the tragedy.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The fact that it took the President two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful,” he said. “And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something.”

Who especially needed to speak up? “It’s important for everyone — especially white people — in this country to speak out against this,” he claimed. “Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.”

“And remember: there are people who have given their lives to make sure this kind of hate doesn’t spread,” he continued. “They’ve fought and died on the right side of history. One brave woman in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, died standing up for what’s right at the age of 32.”

Fallon also argued that we all must do better, especially for our children. “I can’t look at my beautiful, growing, curious daughters and say nothing when this kind of thing is happening,” he concluded. “We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists, and stand up for what is right, and civil, and kind. And to show the next generation that we haven’t forgotten how hard people have fought for human rights. We cannot do this. We can’t go backward. We can’t go backward.”

Earlier, Fallon had come under heavy criticism from liberals for having Trump on his show, where the two joked together, and Fallon even ruffled Trump’s hair. “They have a right to be mad,” Fallon said. “If I let anyone down, it hurt my feelings that they didn’t like it. I got it.”

What do you think about Fallon’s statements?