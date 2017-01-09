Jimmy Fallon Trashes Trump at Golden Globes… Gets a BRUTAL RESPONSE!

This morning, many of the top headlines celebrated Meryl Streep, for calling out Donald Trump in a speech at the Golden Globe awards last night. But she wasn’t the only one; Jimmy Fallon also trashed Trump in his opening monologue.

Fallon, who hosted the ceremony, went on about Trump for four minutes. He compared Trump to King Joffrey on “Game of Thrones”, bashed Trump for not being able to secure celebrity performers for his inauguration, and took the opportunity to attack the electoral college. “This is the Golden Globes: One of the few places left where America honors the popular vote,” he said.

And evidently, Trump’s presidency will be just like Joffrey’s rule on “Game of Thrones”. “[Game of Thrones] has so many plot twists and shocking moments, a lot of people are wondering what it would be like if King Joffery had lived. Well, in 12 days we’re gonna find out,” Fallon joked.

Our host @jimmyfallon kicks things off at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kK8t8dwcTw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Not everyone on social media was amused, though; Trump’s supporters, as usual, were quick to come to his aid.

Do you think the monologue crossed a line?