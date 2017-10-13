Jimmy Kimmel’s SICK Excuse For Refusing To Tell Weinstein Jokes Showcases His Corruption

Whoa, whoa, whoa… I want to know exactly what this means.

While I don’t think anyone anyone should be REQUIRED to speak out against Weinstein – and certainly not people who have not had anything to do with the man – I think Jimmy Kimmel’s response is extremely suspect. Not to mention hypocritical, considering the way he’s been going after Trump.

Kimmel has made it clear that nothing is off of the table when it comes to his comedic stylings, but he has remained strangely silent abut the whole Harvey Weinstein scandal, making some people wonder whether he has a dark history he doesn’t want uncovered.

ABC’s Amy Robach asked Kimmel why he hasn’t been busting out the Weinstein jokes lately, using the timely material to boost his ratings.

“First of all, the Harvey Weinstein thing, people like this false equivalence of that’s somehow equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas,” he started, confusing the living crap out of anyone who actually has two brain cells to rub together.

“And I’ll add that that story came out like I think moments before we went to tape on Thursday and we didn’t have a show on Friday,” Kimmel stated, after making it clear that he wasn’t friends with Weinstein and isn’t in the movie business, like many of the people who have denounced the disgraced former producer.

“They’re saying that I’m calling myself the moral conscience of America, which I most certainly never did and most certainly never would,” he finished.

I want you to be rest assured, Kimmel, that nobody has called you nor has anyone implied that you are some type of moral authority. What we find kind of strange is that you make all kinds of jokes about the President and you have verbally lashed Donald Trump over his “pu**y grabber” comments, but when it comes out that one of your own has a penchant for sexual harassment, you have nothing to say.

It’s the easiest thing in the world to denounce something like this, so it’s strange that Kimmel is refusing to do so. While I would understand that it’s a very delicate line between making a joke about the case and insulting Weinstein’s victims, that’s not what Kimmel said. He said that he’s not “the moral conscience of America,” which is a strange thing to say.

Something about his statement rubs me the wrong way and makes me wonder if he doesn’t have some skeletons in his closet that he doesn’t necessarily want revealed.