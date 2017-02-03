Joy Behar urges Dr Phil to diagnose Trump with mental illness, he pulls THIS from his pocket… [VIDEO]

Joy Behar is a hose beast supreme. She got Dr. Phil on The View and begged him to label President Trump a narcissist. He gave the symptoms from a list he read off of, but he would not label Trump with them. In fact, he pointed out that a number of the hosts on The View qualify. When he suggested that all presidents suffer from mental instability somewhat, she proclaimed that wasn’t true about Barack Obama. Let me tell you something… Obama is a narcissist’s narcissist. President Trump does have some of the symptoms of this, but he has many other indicators that he is not a narcissist. A giving nature and the willingness to share the limelight come to mind. Actually, this should really piss Behar off… Obama, I contend, is a sociopath. Chew on that, you hag.

If you are looking for people that have mental disorders, you would strike gold on The View. Behar and Goldberg neither one have a soul, ethics or morals. They certainly lack talent and appeal. Behar is so very quick to label Trump as having every characteristic listed… usually people suffer from what they diagnose in others. Especially liberal crackpots like Behar. I’ll give points to Whoopi who said that list sounded like “a lot” of different people. Yes, it does… and as Dr. Phil pointed out, you diagnose the condition by actions over time that are observed and are harmful.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

NewsBusters provided a transcript. DR. PHIL: So, I brought a list from the DSM5 about what narcissism really is. If I ask people to stand up and define it they wouldn’t know. Let’s just take a vote. One, has a grandiose sense of self-importance. BEHAR: Check. DR. PHIL: Two, is preoccupied with fantasies of success power or brilliance. Which she said. OK. Three, believes that he or she is special or unique. BEHAR: Check, check! DR. PHIL: Can only be understood by special people. BEHAR: Ivanka. DR. PHIL: Four, requires excessive admiration. BEHAR: Oh, check, check, check, check. DR. PHIL: Has a sense of entitlement, which means is very thin-skinned. BEHAR: Oh, check, check, check, check. DR. PHIL: Is interpersonally exploitive— BEHAR: Check. DR. PHIL: Lacks empathy, has the inability to stand in other people’s shoes. BEHAR: You know like when he makes fun of how people who are handicapped or disabled— DR. PHIL: I’m just reading it. You interpret it however you want. Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her. Shows arrogant and haughty behavior. BEHAR: Case closed.

Remember, Joy Behar is the one that says she gets the literal hots for communists. She attacks and smears every conservative out there. Exactly what does that say about her personality and her mental state? The fact that she would get Dr. Phil on The View and that would be the one topic she wanted to cover shows how unhinged the woman is.

Frankly, I haven’t heard of any doctors diagnosing Trump the way she claims. I know Hollywood does, but you people act like you are on a bunch of really great drugs all the time and are so obsessed with yourselves and sex that I doubt you think very deeply about anything else. You let sheer political bias and hatred color everything you do. If anyone needs mental help out there it is Joy Behar. She’s a deranged moonbat.