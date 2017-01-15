Judge BRUTALLY destroys liberal communist Rosie O’Donnell [VIDEO]

The Judge was on a roll last night. Seriously. She slapped Rosie O’Donnell up one side and down the other. It was simply rapturous. She’s definitely right, Rosie is no brain trust and I doubt she even knows what martial law entails. Not that those pesky details will stop her from continuing to call for it to stop Donald Trump. She also wants him impeached, arrested and probably boiled in oil. None of which are going to happen. The woman is having a psychotic break. Hollywood can’t deal with the fact that Trump won and Clinton lost. Too freaking bad.

I was heartened that Pirro called Hollywood elitists what they really are… communists. Nice and long overdue. Obama was Hollywood’s Marxist president… Trump is the common man’s president. These leftists are howling like banshees because they know that Trump is going to get busy undoing all the evil crap Obama has subjected America to. Think vampire and holy water. Guess who is which.

From Breitbart:

Rosie, since when are you the bastion of brilliant behavior? Why don’t you put on your big girl pants and come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is your next president and you are either with him or against America. If you don’t like him, campaign harder next time. And let this be a wake-up call to you and your Hollywood friends that you don’t speak for America. By the way, isn’t Hollywood supposed to be inclusive and accepting of the views of people who don’t look or talk or act like them? [N]ewsflash, and this isn’t fake news, the people in middle America, some of whom ride a tractor for a living, wear the same boots every day, wear a badge, go overseas not knowing if they will come home are sick and tired of your nonsense — you know, the silent and forgotten men and women of America who rose up against you bozos and your candidate. It’s about time you accepted them and respected them for their hard work, sacrifice and, yes, even their investment in your movies, TV shows and records. From the liberal D.C. politician to the liberals in Hollywood, my message, actually America’s message, is the same. You lost, we won, swallow your pride, get in line, stop thinking you are so damn important that the world has to stop and listen to your revolutionary nonsense. Your candidate just didn’t cut the mustard. Donald J. Trump is the president for the next four years. Deal with it.

Judge Jeanine Pirro also nailed commie John Lewis for calling Trump an illegitimate president. He’s accusing Trump of cheating in the election because of Russia and the FBI. Lame. Totally bogus and just ridiculous. If that’s the best he can come up with then fail. Trump won fair and square… considering how much Clinton sucks, it was not a reach either.

Frankly, mainstream America is tired of the calls of racism and division from these red social justice warriors. That’s why Trump was elected. Deal with it already. Trump will become President this week and God willing, Republicans will stay in control for more than one election cycle. There’s a lot of damage control needed after eight years of destructive Marxism. So the ever tolerant left can just stuff it. Learn to live with disappointment. God knows the rest of us have.