Judge Jeanine Reveals Why It’s Dangerous To Be A Trump Supporter Right Now…

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime…”

Judge Jeanine Pirro opened one of her recent shows by explaining that Trump supporters need to brace for violence against them by the left to get much, much worse. Saying that the left uses their “air of condescension” to push their hate of Donald Trump as well as his supporters that they have sanctioned “the use of violence against them,” by looking to normalize physical violence as long as they disagree with your politics.

We all know that the “anti fascists” are the one who are acting like fascist maniacs, by Judge Jeanine says they are wanting to change the legal system and all the rules by installing new legal theory which is “not only outrageously incorrect and affront to democracy, it’s an outright attempt at anarchy.”

Recently, my friend YouTuber Blaire White was attacked for wearing a Make America Great Again hat in Hollywood. It’s all been caught on camera. Blaire is a transgender woman who has expressed support for Donald Trump in the past but is probably not best described as conservative, but rather friendly to many conservatives due to a pro-free speech stance.

Even the people who most of us would think would be held up like royalty by the progressive left are still attacked, and have alcohol thrown on them if they dare to walk around in a Trump hat with someone clearly filming their interactions. If you’re a left-wing pet, you’d better not stray off the farm or you’ll be just as bad as those Straight White Privileged Men who are evilly running the whole world.

Tweeting about the experiment, Blaire writes:

“By the way, I’d like to make it clear that the experiment was simply to wear the hat in public. We didn’t do anything remotely inflammatory or investigative. We didn’t even really speak to them.”

She also posted a photo of one of her torn-off nails caused by a “fat feminist”, and a selfie showing her watering eyes after someone threw an unknown substance into her face.

And now someone threw some unknown substance on me. Couldn't open my eyes for a while. I'm over it. pic.twitter.com/G22vOcWr3v — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) November 12, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

One Twitter user mentioned:

“Noticed how the two a**hats who assaulted @MsBlaireWhite in Hollywood are fatass white neoliberals with bad haircuts? B***h on the right ran like a f**king p***y afterwards.”

You can watch the six minute video of what happened here, in a video that has earned over 220,000 views since it was uploaded yesterday.

NEW VIDEO: I wanted to see what would happen if I wore a Trump hat in public in Hollywood. Ended up bloody and covered in alcohol, so I'd say NOT all that shocking lmaooohttps://t.co/qKOkjD9maE pic.twitter.com/RGsNmbkgg2 — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) November 12, 2017

You can watch Judge Jeanine’s opening monologue from this weekend here:

Judge Jeanine's Opening Statement Is it dangerous to be a Trump supporter? Take a look at my #OpeningStatement: Posted by Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, November 11, 2017