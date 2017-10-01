The Juice is Loose: OJ Simpson Freed from Prison [VIDEO]

OJ Simpson is a free man after nine years. The Nevada Department of Corrections released the former football legend in the early hours of Oct. 1. He wasted no time getting out of there and leaving. I don’t blame him for that, but it irks me that a man who viciously murdered two innocent people paid a very, very small price in the end. The state of Florida doesn’t want him back either. Simpson was freed on parole after nine years in jail for the failed hotel room heist in Las Vegas in 2007.

He’s 70 years-old now and he wants to eat seafood and enjoy a steak. Things that his victims will never again get to do. He got out a few minutes after midnight from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. The prison officials decided to free OJ Simpson at 12:08 am on Sunday, for safety reasons. “We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,” Nevada state prison spokesperson, Brooke Keast, said via phone interview. I bet… I’m sure the media was camped out there from all over the globe.

Keast says she has no idea where OJ Simpson is heading now that he is released. But Simpson’s lawyer has said that Simpson is looking forward to returning to Florida and his family there. The lawyer added that OJ Simpson wants to reunite with his family, eat steak and buy an iPhone once he is free. And the liberal and black communities will welcome him with open arms… in fact, in certain circles, he’ll be treated as a hero. You watch.

Simpson’s old home in Miami was foreclosed on in 2012. Instead, his close friend Tom Scotto has offered to let Simpson live at his house in Naples, Florida. No word on whether Simpson accepted that offer or not. Florida’s attorney general stated emphatically that OJ Simpson is not welcome in their state. AG Pam Bondi said that they do not want him in their state because of the deplorable criminal acts he committed. In order to move to Florida, he will need permission from both Nevada and Florida corrections officials. I doubt he’ll get it.

Tom Scotto said by text message that he was with Simpson following his release. Scotto didn’t respond to questions about where they were going or whether Simpson’s sister, Shirley Baker of Sacramento, California, or his daughter, Arnelle Simpson of Fresno, California, were with him. Not surprised by any of that.

Simpson will still have to follow restrictions for five years now that he is out as part of his parole supervision. One of the mentioned rules that he must abide by is that he cannot associate himself with convicted felons or people who engage in criminal activity. On the other hand, he is allowed to drink alcoholic beverages provided that he not exceed a set amount.

OJ still owes well over $30 million to the families of his victims, his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The Daily Mail reported that Simpson is asking up to $5 million for his first post-prison interview. He’ll make a ton and come out on top unfortunately. He still receives his monthly NFL pension, which creditors can’t touch. Some possible names expected to land the first interview are NBC’s Matt Lauer, Megyn Kelly or Lester Holt; ABC’s Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan; or CBS’ newest ’60 Minutes’ correspondent, Oprah Winfrey. Frankly, I would be thrilled never to hear from him again. And I mean that.