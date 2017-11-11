JUST IN: George Takei Next On The Harveywood List Of Sexual Assaulters [VIDEO]

George Takei, every leftist’s favorite gay. It turns out he is next on the list of sexual assaulters coming out of Hollywood. We all knew this was happening, but it is glorious to see it finally coming to light and the cockroaches scurrying back to the pits where they came from.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Scott R. Brunton accused “Star Trek” star George Takei of groping back in 1981. Takei would have been in his forties and a much better looking man I might add, and Brunton was 23.

Of course, there’s the obligatory, innocent until proven guilty line I need to throw out there. But it seems to fit the M.O. of the gross Hollywood types, unlike the allegations against conservatives that are usually pretty bizarre.

“It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up,” Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

Brunton says that he met Takei and after a few months, they met up together after Brunton broke up with his boyfriend. Takei was “very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend” and letting “me spill my heart on my sleeve,” Brunton says, but things got a little dicey afterwards. The two men went back to the Takei’s condo for a drink the same night.

“We have the drink and he asks if I would like another,” Brunton recalls. “And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.”

“The next thing I remember, I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton says. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

Wow, talk about a sick creep. The Hollywood Reporter says that longtime friends of Brunton have corroborated the story. Brunton says he is speaking up now because of Takei’s reaction to the Kevin Spacey ordeal. “Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.” You said it George. Wait, you said that? Yikes. I’m no psychologist, but there has to be something going on if you are able to make that statement whilst simultaneously being guilty (allegedly) of abusing that same power. Just another Hollywood creep. Let the swamp fester and burn.