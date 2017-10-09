JUST IN: Matt Damon, Russell Crowe Helped Kill Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Story

I’ve been watching the Harvey Weinstein circus for a few days now. Aside from being horribly disgusted over this creep, I can’t get over the hypocrisy from Hollywood. Weinstein is a sexual predator and has been for decades… and everyone knew it in Hollywood. But they didn’t speak of it. Because what happens on Hollywood’s casting couches, stays in Hollywood. Until now that is. A former New York Times reporter broke this story and she did great work doing so. Now, the reporter is saying that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe were among the actors who lobbied the New York Times to kill the story. What is this? Boy’s club? Shame on them.

In a column for The Wrap, the entertainment industry trade outlet she founded, former reporter Sharon Waxman stated that while she was looking into the then-recently appointed head of Miramax, Italy, Fabrizio Lombardo, she had sources tell her that he was given the position solely to arrange escorts for Weinstein. He had no prior filmmaking experience whatsoever. To cover for Weinstein, both Damon and Crowe called Waxman to “vouch” for Lombardo’s credentials. “After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted,” Laxman wrote. “I was told at the time that Weinstein had visited the newsroom in person to make his displeasure known.”

Waxman was also told by a British woman that she had been paid off by Weinstein after an “unwanted sexual encounter,” but was bound by a non-disclosure agreement. Wonder if that was another instance of him cornering women in restaurants and masturbating in front of them. Swell guy. Pure Hollywood. The New York Times killed that story after the then-culture editor Jon Landman found it unimportant. That was probably after pressure was applied as well. “‘He’s not a publicly elected official,’ he told me. I explained, to no avail, that a public company would certainly have a problem with a procurer on the payroll for hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the time, Disney told me they had no idea Lombardo existed,” Waxman wrote. Right. There’s nothing the House of Mouse doesn’t know.

Waxman added that she was “devastated” that her story was finally published over a decade after she corroborated the evidence. “I was devastated after traveling to two countries and overcoming immense challenges to confirm at least part of the story that wound up running last week, more than a decade later,” she stated. “Today I wonder: If this story had come to light at the time, would Weinstein have continued his behavior for another decade.”

Today, Weinstein was fired from his own company over the sexual harassment allegations. No sympathy here whatsoever for this troll. He has also threatened to sue the New York Times for “reckless reporting,” although he has admitted to a “whole way of behavior that is not good.” Wow, that’s the understatement of the century. “I can’t talk specifics, but I put myself in positions that were stupid, I want to respect women and do things better,” Weinstein said last week. So, everyone should just forgive and forget? Not likely. Rose McGowan and others aren’t going to, I can tell you that much. She says Weinstein is a monster and I believe her. Looks like Damon, Crowe, the New York Times and most of Hollywood are enablers for yet another sexual deviant. So not shocked.