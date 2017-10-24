JUST IN: Kid Rock Makes Announcement On His Run For Senate- Not All Will Be Happy

If you’ve been following Kid Rock For Senate 2018, we have the biggest news of the campaign so far:

“I’m not running for Senate.”

There was an expletive in that quote, too, because this happened in an interview this morning with Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

“Are you f**king kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out?”

C’mon, man, we just witnessed the Presidential win of Donald J. Trump, you’re going to have to work a little harder if you want this to come across as an elaborate joke. Kid Rock said that even thinking about a Senate run was “the worst advice I ever gave myself,” but said that his campaign so far as been “the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” and it allowed him to “see everyone’s true colors.”

He went on to tell Stern that he’s tired of the music biz and has only been playing on Fridays and Saturdays, but still talked about how much he distrusts the left-wing media, calling the New York Times “a little bit gay.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1

— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

In his campaign speech (complete with backup dancers), he brought up policies like locking up “all you a**hole [deadbeat dads].” On the National Anthem protests in the NFL, he wove a rhyme that ended with his main belief:

“And if you want to take a knee, or sit during our Star-Spangled Banner. Call me a racist ’cause I’m not PC, and think you have to remind me that black lives matter? Nazis, f**king bigots, and now again the KKK? Screw all you a**holes, stay the f*ck away.”

Um, sure, I guess. And all this was with a large projected image of Jesus Christ in the background. He also spoke about single mothers and childcare, and complained about the socialist redistribution of wealth. Say what you want about his ability to hop around from one issue to the next, but at five minutes, it’s still an interesting watch. He hit all the right notes without really saying anything about what he thought.

Even with the dashed hopes of Kid Rock For Senate, we can still hold on to that nugget of truth about the New York Times.

Even the Reverend Al Sharpton’s groups have been rallying against Kid Rock, in one case saying that anyone hiring Kid Rock is “dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community.” Yeah, the white supremacist community. They meet every Thursday down at the local watering hole to listen to Kid Rock and discuss new ways to bring back Democratic Jim Crow laws.