Kathy Griffin Schedules Press Conference to Cry That She’s the REAL Victim Here

When Kathy Griffin decided that holding up a bloodied, severed head that resembled Donald Trump was a good idea, she likely had no idea what kind of backlash was awaiting her. Unfortunately for her, virtually everyone else in the country was sickened and disgusted by her stunt, and she’s been raked across the coals ever since. Yet somehow, she thinks that she’s the real victim here.

Thursday, Griffin announced that she had hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her, and Bloom quickly sent out a tweet with a statement announcing a press conference to be held on Friday. Bloom has previously represented actress Mischa Barton, and Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh.

Now, Bloom has moved on to Griffin. And the press conference sounds like it should be very interesting:

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

“Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump’s face,” the statement reads. “Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Get that? Griffin held up a bloodied, dismembered head resembling Donald Trump. Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, saw the image on television and was shocked and traumatized by it, thinking it was a real image of his father. Trump’s other children, as well as his grandchildren, were likewise horrified by the image — and understandably so. Yet it’s Griffin who has been bullied and victimized here… not the Trump family.

It seems to be a safe assumption that the apology Griffin made after the photo caused massive controversy wasn’t very sincere, then. And what she hopes to accomplish through this press conference is hard to imagine. She has already lost ad campaigns, stops on her cross-country comedy tour, and was fired from CNN. A self-serving press conference is really supposed to make it better? Good luck with that, Kathy.