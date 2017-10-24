Kathy Griffin Tells America: ‘There’s A Nazi in the Oval Office’ Trump Folks Are ‘Psychos’ [VIDEO]

On the Australian talk show “The Project,” comedienne Kathy Griffin said President Donald Trump was a “Nazi” and that “Trump folks” were “psychos.” So, just like Hillary Clinton, she went to a foreign country to bash the President and lie about him. Nice. And what’s with the hair cut? It’s not flattering. It makes Griffin look old and bitter. But hey, if the hate fits. As far as originality goes, she sucks at that too. What I don’t get is the Aussies yucking it up with this moonbat.

Griffin quipped, “First of all, the accidental president is what I call him. He is not here, is he? Because I’m scared of that guy. I was under a two-month federal investigation for taking a picture of a mask. Yes, I’m excommunicated from my own country, so I’m here doing a world tour. We have to make fun of him because he is so ridiculous and dangerous. And I actually have known this fool. I am going to call him a moron and also a Nazi. Americans are like skittish about calling him a Nazi, but he is a Nazi. There’s a Nazi in the Oval Office. I just have some news for you so heads up.” Because that doesn’t make Griffin look like raving loon at all… not.

Griffin continued, “He’s just a big liar, and he is awful, and everybody should get rid of him soon. I don’t mean violently. What I mean is vote him out.” I think we all know exactly what you mean, Kathy. She added, “The death threats and the death threats to my mother and to my sister, who recently passed away from cancer—that’s why I shaved my head in solidarity, so I’m rocking the short hair in her honor. These Trump folks self-identify as deplorable, like as if that is a good thing They are psychos. They’re nuts. I’m here to apologize. I’m sorry we have put this guy on everybody else’s lap. I don’t know what’s happening in my own country.”

First off, Griffin treated her mother like crap from what I hear. Second, not a mention about her bullying little Barron Trump or Sarah Palin’s kids and grand kids. She’s making herself out to be the victim when she’s the one that held up the faux severed head of Donald Trump, ISIS-style. THAT was a death threat and not funny in the least, especially to Barron Trump. And the reason Kathy doesn’t know what is happening in her own country is because she hates her country and Americans. It’s just that simple. Trump’s supporters are not psychos… but Kathy Griffin certainly fits the bill.

You know, going halfway around the world to call Trump a Nazi is not only moronic, it’s cowardly. As Jim Jamitis says over at Red State, she comes off like some psychotic Code Pink protester. While Griffin is warring with her ex-attorney Lisa Bloom and dissing the President of the United States on Australian soil, most of us just wish she would stay gone from the US. Please.