Kathy Griffin: Trump Family Is Personally Trying To RUIN My Life FOREVER!

Friday at a press conference to address the fallout over her own stupid decision to do a video of her holding up a bloodied mask of President Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin blamed Trump and his family for “personally trying to ruin my life forever.”

Griffin whined and cried, saying this:

"I feel horrible. I have performed in war zones. The idea that many people have been touched by this tragedy is horrifying, and it's horrible. Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing, I would have had a blowup doll and no ketchup. I make mistakes. I'm an 'out there' comedian. I'm an 'in your face' comedian. But I just wanted to say, if you don't stand up, you get run over. And what's happening to me has never happened, ever in the history of this great country, which is that a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally, I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever. Forever! You guys know him. He's never going to stop."

Oh, cry me a river, you red headed, soulless Muppet face! As it stands right now, this piece of trash is the epitome of hypocrisy. The heat that this ultra-liberal is getting, even from her own side, is a product of her side of the aisle being outraged about everything…Except in this case, the right doesn’t have to pound the ‘If this happened to Obama’ drum. You did it, Kathy! This is your child you created and now you have to deal with the consequences, just like every media personality, or celebrity, or anyone else who has been victimized by you and your fascist lefty psychopathic friends.

It is YOU, Kathy, that won’t leave the Trump family alone, you piece of lying filth! Stop tweeting about them, stop protesting them, stop pretending to hold up a decapitated head of the President of the United States…and you won’t get a giant backlash, like so many people on the right have.

How does it feel now?