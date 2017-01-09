KellyAnne Conway Puts Meryl Streep In Her Place – Where There’s NO Coming Back From! [VIDEO]

KellyAnne Conway just intellectually suplexed actress Meryl Streep and boy howdy was it fantastic. Streep took to the stage of the Golden Globes last night and decided to bring up his supposed “mocking” of a disabled reporter.

She conveniently missed the horrifying attack that took place where a white, special-needs boy was brutally tortured by a group of 4 thugs who made him curse white people and Donald Trump. She didn’t recognize him, she didn’t ask for prayers for him, she didn’t even mention it, but she took the time out of her speech to lambaste Trump.

Conway was on Fox News when she was asked to discuss the Tweets that Donald Trump had posted after hearing Streep attack him at the Golden Globe Awards.

“I’m glad Meryl Streep has such a passion for the disabled because I didn’t hear her weigh in or I didn’t even hear her use her platform last night … to give the shout out to the mentally challenged boy who last week was tortured live on Facebook for half an hour, by four young African-American adults who were screaming racial and anti-Trump expletives and forcing him to put his head in toilet water,” Conway said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “So I’d like to hear from her today, if she wants to come and continue her platform on behalf of the disabled,” she added.

Watch the video below:

“Everybody in that audience with very few exceptions was of a single myopic mind of how they wanted the election to go and how they expected the election to go. They lost,” she said. Conway noted that the cult of perpetual whining is one facet of the Hollywood culture. “And I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, ‘I didn’t like the election results but he is our president and we’re going to support him.’ But this is Hollywood,” Conway said.

I’m getting sick of hearing celebrities whine about how awful Donald Trump is while ignoring similar examples of bigotry and hatred that is coming from “their side.” It’s intellectually dishonest at best and cognitive dissonance at its worst.