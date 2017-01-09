Kurt Russell BLASTS Anti-Trump Hollywood: Hate to See ‘Actors Get Political’ [VIDEO]

Did you know that Kurt Russell is not just an actor? He’s also a businessman and a Libertarian. He firmly believes that actors should stay out of politics. That’s not what they are watched for… Americans love their entertainment and they hate if when an actor gets political, ticks them off and then they quit watching that actor. It’s not incredibly smart to politically crap where you make your living. But Hollywood just doesn’t seem to get the message… like ever. Kurt Russell is the exception to the rule.

I’ve always been a fan of Kurt Russell. From the time he starred on Lost in Space to his movies and marriage to Goldie Hawn. He’s just a fantastic guy, but he keeps his personal opinions separate from his craft and his work. I do the same in a great deal of my business dealings. They just don’t mix. It doesn’t mean you don’t stand by your convictions, it just means that you don’t have to pull politics into every aspect of your life. Actors should remember that. Send a memo to Meryl Streep while you’re at it.

From American Lookout:

According to NJ. com, Kurt Russell said: “This is a business that’s heavily promulgated by people who have a politically liberal bent . . . I don’t begrudge them that. I’m a libertarian; frankly, I think my liberalness goes far beyond theirs in a lot of ways. But yeah, we think differently, and maybe that’s cut me out of some things. I don’t care. People know I get along great with all kinds of directors, all kinds of actors. And I tell you, you hire me, I will show up, 24/7, and I will give you 100%. I will help you fix whatever problems come up. You hire me, I’m your boy. It’s just, it’s all about the work. And when that’s done, I am done.” Good for him! And then there was that time when Kurt Russell went into the lion’s den: The View. He told Whoopi and the other Liberals what a lot of us feel: “The last thing I like to watch is entertainers or actors get political.” And then he talked about what the Second Amendment means.

The Golden Globes last night were simply disgusting. Smearing and attacking President-elect Trump during some worthless awards ceremony, where actors can slap each other on the back and congratulate themselves on how really great they are. Bletch.

There are good people in Hollywood… many of them are conservative, but they keep their politics pretty much to themselves. They would be black balled if they didn’t. And yet, the Marxist side of Hollywood never, ever shuts up. They are bullies and narcissists. Thankfully, Kurt Russell is not one of those. He’s a strong proponent of the Second Amendment and a good and honorable man. The rest of Hollywood could learn something from him.